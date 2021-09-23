Best Top Hammer Drill Machine – Drill Tech International

Sharjah, UAE, 2021-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — The Drilltech International is a professional grade corded hammer drill which is available in 240v or 110v. Corded operation has historically provided more speed and power than battery powered designs, and unlike their cordless counterparts corded hammer drills won’t run out of power halfway through a job.

They are usually a cheaper option as you don’t have to invest in batteries and chargers; however they are not particularly well suited to driving screws – it is rare to find any kind of torque control on a Top Hammer Drill Machine, and they are often slow to brake once the trigger is released. On top of this they are usually fairly large, heavy machines designed for two-handed operation, all of which makes them difficult to use with precision – especially in cramped spaces. Like corded rotary drills, hammer drills are often available in 110v or 240v – the 240v options can be used with standard household power sockets but the 110v versions can only be used with step down transformers as used on building sites and in other industrial environments.

Top Hammer Drill Machine Overview

1- Combination drill and countersinks (center drills), counter bores, reamers, taps, and other small shank cutters can also be supported in this way.

2- Tapered-shank twist drills may be held directly in the tailstock tapered spindle as long as a good fit exists.

3- If the drill shank is not the correct size, then a drill socket or sleeve may be used in the tailstock spindle.

4- A twist drill holder is used to support large twist drills with the tailstock center.

5- The drill is inserted into the holder and the tailstock center is placed in the center hole which is located at the rear of the drill holder.

6- The holder will rest on the cross slide or compound rest and must be supported by hand until it is held secure by pressure between the tailstock and headstock.

7- When using this method, never withdraw or loosen the tailstock spindle while the lathe is rotating or the workpiece can be thrown out at the operator.

8- Always stop the machine before attempting to withdraw the twist drill.

9- Another method of supporting a large twist drill in the tailstock is to fasten a lathe dog to the drill shank and support the rear of the drill with the tailstock center in the center hole in the tang of the drill.

Top Hammer Drill Machine Drilling operations

1- Drilling is the production of cylindrical holes of definite diameters in work pieces by using a multipoint cutting tool called a drill.

2- The drill chuck is mounted in a tailstock spindle and the feeding on the drill to work is done by rotating the tailstock handwheel.

3- To start the drilling operation, compute the correct RPM for the drill and bet the spindle speed accordingly. Ensure the tailstock is clamped down on the lathe.

4- The feed is controlled by turning the tailstock handwheel.

5- The graduations on the tailstock spindle are used to determine the depth of cut.

6- If a large twist drill is used, it should be preceded by a pilot drill, the diameter of which should be wider than the larger drill web.

7- Use a suitable cutting fluid while drilling.

8- Always withdraw the drill and brush out the chips before attempting to check the depth of the hole.

9- If the drill is wobbling and wiggling in the hole, use a tool holder turned backwards to steady the drill.

10- Always use a drill that is properly ground for the material to be drilled.

11- Use care when feeding the drill into the work to avoid breaking the drill off in the work.

12- Drill should never be removed from the work while the spindle is turning because the drill could be pulled off the tailstock spindle and cause injury or damage.

Boring

1- Boring is the process of enlarging and truing an existing drilled or core hole with a single point cutting tool.

Necessity of boring a hole

1- To enlarge a drilled hole larger than the drill size as drills are available in standard sizes only.

2- To obtain concentricity of the hole.

3- To maintain accuracy of the hole.

4- To remove the error formed by drilling, and to facilitate the remaining operation.

5- To obtain better surface finish.

Types of boring tools

1- The following are the different types of boring tools.

1- Solid forged tools.

2- Boring bars with bits.

3- Brazed tools.

4- Throw away bits inserted in special holders.

Advantages

1- Available with square and round shank.

2- Enable the tool to mount easily.

3- Re-grinding is easy.

4- As the tool is integral, alignment is easy.

5- Can be easily forged to the required shape and angle.

