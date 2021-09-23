Cosmetics And Paints & Coatings Industry Is Fuelling Rheological Additives Market Sales Growth

The recent study by Fact.MR on Rheological Additives Market Demand offers a 10-year forecast. This Rheological Additives market outlook report explicates on vital dynamics such as the drivers, restraints and opportunities for key players and competitive analysis along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the manufacturing of product.

The Key trends Analysis of Rheological Additives also provides dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future Sales and Demand of Rheological Additives market over the forecast period.

Rheological Additives Market: Introduction

Rheological additives market deals with substances that are added into the liquid systems for changing the system’s viscosity and flow properties. Also, rheological additives play an important role in considering the application properties and storage of liquid systems.

Furthermore, rheological additives are widely adopted across the end-use industries including the paints & coatings industry, the cosmetics industry, the rubber industry, and others. The global rheological additives market is expected to foray ahead with a significant CAGR over the forecast period of 2018-2028.

The emergence of rheology modifiers having film-forming fixative properties is identified as one of the key trends that are supplementing the global rheological additives market growth.

Moreover, innovative product offerings from the key players, widening application areas of rheological additives along with growing end-user industries are some of the factors providing traction to the rheological additives market growth.

Segmentation analysis of Rheological Additives Market

The global rheological additives market is bifurcated into four major segments that are type, form and end-use industry.

On the basis of resin type, the global rheological additives market is divided into:

Aqueous phase additives Rheoluxe associate thickeners Heactorite Bentone hydrophilic clays

Non aqueous phase additives Bentone organophilic clays Bentone GEL Thixcin R Rheological additive



On the basis of form, the global rheological additives market is divided into:

Powder

Paste

On the basis of end-use industry, the global rheological additives market is divided into:

Paints & Coatings industry

Cosmetics industry

Rubber industry

Water treatment industry

Paper industry

Others

Based on region, the global rheological additives market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

Further, the Rheological Additives market Survey report emphasizes the adoption pattern And Demand of Rheological Additives Market across various industries.

Competitive Landscape Analysis On Rheological Additives Market:

To provide decision-makers with credible insights on their competitive landscape, the Rheological Additives industry research report includes detailed market competitive landscape analysis.

The competitive landscape analysis for Rheological Additives Market includes detailed profiles of Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players.

Leading Companies Profiled in the Rheological Additives Market are:

A comprehensive estimate on Demand of Rheological Additives market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of Rheological Additives market. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study.

Key players of Rheological Additives Market

Prominent players in the global rheological additives market are Lehmann&Voss&Co., Arkema, BYK Additives, Elementis, Hangzhou Jingyi Chemical Co.,Ltd., Quimvita etc. The rheological additives market consists of well-diversified global and regional players with global vendors ruling the market.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the rheological additives market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data.

Rheological Additives Market: Regional Outlook

The global rheological additives market is segmented into seven regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and MEA. Among the above-mentioned regions, North America is expected to contribute to majority of the market share in 2018, in terms of value, owing to high adoption of rheological additives across various end-user industries.

Furthermore, South Asia and East Asia are expected to show high growth rates due to growing cosmetics and paints & coatings industry across India, China, Japan and other prominent countries. Furthermore, increasing population along with the presence of prominent market players also tend to supplement the regional growth till 2028.

India is one of the key emerging markets for rheological additives in the region. Moreover, Middle East is also growing at a considerable growth rate owing to substantially growing end-user industries backed by increasing population estimates. Oceania and Latin America accounts for a substantial market share in terms of rheological additives demand.

The Rheological Additives Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Europe (UK, Germany, Spain, France, RoE)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

South Asia (India, ASEAN)

Oceania (ANZ, Rest of Oceania)

MEA (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA)

High demand of rheological additives from end-use industries is poised to drive market growth over the forecast period

High demand for rheological additives specifically from cosmetics and paints & coatings industry is leveraging huge adoption opportunities for the market. As per World Paint & Coatings Industry Association (WPCIA), the global paints & coatings market registered a revenue worth $157.1 billion with 5.3% CAGR.

The growth is attributed towards factors, such as increasing infrastructure, growing automotive industry along with increasing awareness towards sustainable products. The increasing paints & coatings industry signifies wide adoption opportunities for rheological additives.

Furthermore, increasing population coupled with improving standard of living are the factors that drive global cosmetics industry. Personal and beauty care products volumes are increasing with high growth rates. Hence, increasing demand of rheological additives in combination with growing end-user industries are the major parameters fuelling the market growth over the forecast period.

