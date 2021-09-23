Growing Construction Industry Is Providing Traction To Floor Adhesives Market Growth

Fact.MR has used a versatile approach to focus attention on Demand and Sales of Floor Adhesives Market. The research provides a comprehensive analysis of key trends, major growth avenues in estimation year 2018-2028.

Floor adhesives Market: Introduction

Floor adhesives market deals with such adhesives that are used to adhere flooring materials to an underlayment or subfloor. The floor adhesives may be based on different technologies including Solvent based, Hot-Melt and Water based.

Also, floor adhesives are widely adopted across the end-use industries including residential, industrial, and commercial. The global floor adhesives market is expected to foray ahead with a considerable CAGR over the forecast period of 2018-2028.

The emergence of moisture-resistant flooring adhesives is identified as one of the key trends that are supplementing the global floor adhesives market growth. Various key players such as Mapei, Shaw, Interface, and others are providing innovative floor adhesives depending on the presence of moisture in the substrate.

For instance, Mapei provides products in the range of 90% RH, 95% RH or 99% RH depending upon the results of the moisture test. In addition, Shaw provides LokDots, a carpet tile adhesive capable of permitting installation even up to 100% RH.

Moreover, the growing construction sector, advancements in floor adhesives, and high demand from the end-use industries coupled with growing application industries are some of the factors providing traction to the floor adhesives market growth.

Segmentation analysis of Floor adhesives Market

The global floor adhesives market is bifurcated into four major segments that are resin type, technology, application and end use.

On the basis of resin type, the global floor adhesives market is divided into:

Acrylic

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Vinyl

Others

On the basis of technology, the global floor adhesives market is divided into:

Hot-Melt

Solvent-based

Water-based

On the basis of application, the global floor adhesives market is divided into:

Carpet

Laminate

Wood

Tile & Stone

Others

On the basis of end use, the global floor adhesives market is divided into:

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Based on region, the global floor adhesives market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

Growing construction industry worldwide is providing traction to the market growth over the forecast period

According to Institution of Civil Engineers, UK, a report “Global Construction Perspectives and Oxford Economics” suggests that the global construction market is expected to reach US$ 8 trillion by the end of 2030. Also, China, India and United States will lead the industry by accounting for about 57% of the global construction industry growth.

Furthermore, continuously increasing population rates and urbanization are some of the factors that are positively supplementing the market growth till 2028. Increase in construction industry tends to rise the number of infrastructure and buildings that further creates a wide adoption base for the floor adhesives, thereby driving the market growth over the forecast period.

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Floor Adhesives Market are:

Key players of Floor adhesives Market

Prominent players in the global floor adhesives market are Mapei S.p.A., Henkel AG, The Dow Chemical Company, Sika AG, Forbo Holdings AG, LATICRETE International, Inc. etc. The floor adhesives market consists of well-diversified global and regional players with global vendors ruling the market.

Floor adhesives Market: Regional Outlook

The global Floor adhesives market is segmented into seven regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and MEA. Among the above-mentioned regions, North America is expected to contribute to the majority of the market share in 2018 in terms of value owing to the high adoption of Floor adhesives across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.

Furthermore, South Asia and East Asia are expected to show high growth rates due to the growing construction industry across India, China, Japan, and other prominent countries.

Furthermore, increasing population along with the inclination of foreign countries to set up their manufacturing units in Asian countries also tend to supplement the regional growth till 2028. India is one of the key emerging markets for Floor adhesives in the region.

Moreover, Middle East is also one of the regions growing with a considerable growth rate owing to increasing construction activities backed by increasing population estimates. Oceania and Latin America accounts for a substantial market share in terms of Floor adhesives demand.

The Floor adhesives Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Europe (UK, Germany, Spain, France, RoE)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

South Asia (India, ASEAN)

Oceania (ANZ, Rest of Oceania)

MEA (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA)

