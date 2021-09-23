Fresh Upgrades: SpotnRides Proudly Introduce New Features for Uber Clone App

Miami, United States, 2021-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — On-demand taxi booking apps are widely used by customers from around the world. The easiest way of taxi booking online acquires many advantages to all the players involved in the complete business. The increasing amount of user value in the on-demand industry allures a lot of entrepreneurs to startups. Accordingly, to shine in the middle of competitiveness, in this digitized taxi business marketplace, building your taxi app more effectively is important, to begin with. So that it leads your startup to the next level shortly.

Taking the importance into account, SpotnRides regularly updates the Uber clone app apt to the frequent market changes and requirements that happen in the industry. It makes your taxi service online too dedicated among your passengers and drivers. As an admin, you could also easily handle your entire taxi business online with more advanced tech solutions. Above all, the full enhanced functionality makes components in your new app extra special to the users in real-time. So, it actually boosts productivity and assists your business to gain forward.

The complete tailored option from the development segment welcomes your own changes too on the default app design. Therefore, you can possibly introduce any innovative features that you wish to add to your new taxi app for launching. Obtaining all its extra benefits which are already covered with the ready-to-go clone script for your app development process, you can build your taxi business app unique to the contemporary market area. And, it offers a stay-out service rather than your competitors in the same taxi business marketplace.

“In today, the online taxi service apps are too smart in the users’ hands. Right from the passengers to the admins, the smart and digitized app tool actually simplifies respective tasks. To offer our clients a more advanced Uber clone script to build their new taxi app for business, our experts frequently work on the project uncompromisingly. As a result, the coverage of the recent updates in Uber clone app ensures a progressive achievement in business, in the online taxi business marketplace.” says CEO, SpotnRides.

Recent Enhancements of the Uber Clone App Script

COVID Safety Alerts – The Uber clone app pop-ups COVID instructions to the users as well as ensures drivers wear masks, sanitizing hands, distance maintenance, etc. through the passengers.

Performance Improvement – Overall app performance got improved with several in-built app feature component simplifications.

Accurate Roadway Tracking – The taxi drivers can track tripping routes actively with more accurate mapping navigation, indication, and optimization.

Enhanced App Security – The data transferring and transactions that happen between apps, and the app to server get tightened with the robust encryption technology.

Multi-angle Business Reporting – The admin receives multi-angle details, analytics, reports for effective management verification and powerful service sustain.