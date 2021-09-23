Rear Axle Market Size Outlook, End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

Felton, Calif., USA, Sep 23, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Rear Axle Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Rear Axle Market is expected to reach USD 57.77 billion by 2024. Rear axle is also termed as driving axle. It lies between driving wheels and the differential gear that transmits torque/power from the propeller shaft or directly from the gearbox to the driving wheels. The rear axle market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe.

Key Players:

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings

Dana Holding Corporation

Daimler Trucks North America LLC

GNA Axles Ltd.

Hema Endustri A.S.

Meritor

ROC Spicer Ltd.

Talbros Engineering Limited

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Growth Drivers:

The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of rear axle market are growing transport infrastructure and rising production of trailers and trucks with lightweight components. However, high production cost may restrain overall market growth in the years to come. Rear axle market is segmented based on type, application, and region.

Application Outlook:

Heavy vehicles

Luxury vehicles

Executive vehicles

Economy vehicle

SUV

MUV

Railways

The heavy vehicles sector accounted for the substantial market share of Rear Axle and is estimated to continue its dominance in the years to come. The reason behind the overall market growth could be it advances customer loyalty and services toward heavy vehicles. Also, luxury vehicles sector is estimated to grow at highest CAGR in the years to come.

Type Outlook:

Drive

Dead

Lift

The “dead rear axle” sector is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the years to come. The reason behind the overall market growth could be growing transportation infrastructure and is exclusively used in specific heavy construction machinery, heavy trailers and trucks, and farm machinery mainly for load bearing purpose.

Regional Outlook:

Globally, North America accounted for the significant market share of Rear Axle and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason behind the overall market growth could be the presence of key manufacturers in this region and a huge investment in All Wheel Drive (AWD) vehicles. The United States is a major consumer of Rear Axle and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come.

Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. The aspects that may be ascribed to the growth comprise rising manufacturing units of the rear axle in developing countries like China, Japan, and Korea.

The key players of rear axle industry are ROC Spicer Ltd., American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Daimler Trucks North America LLC, Dana Holding Corporation, Meritor, Inc., Automotive Axles Limited, Talbros Engineering Limited, and GNA Axles Ltd. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition.

