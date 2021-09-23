Top Market Leader – Refrigeration Oil Market

The refrigeration oil market size is projected to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2026 from USD 1.1 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.1%. Growing demand for frozen food and in the pharmaceutical industry is expected to support the growth of the refrigeration oil market. However, huge investment in R&D and strict rules to limit the use of fluorocarbon refrigerants is restraining the growth of the market. On the other hand, innovation in product development has created opportunities for manufacturers.

Eneos Holdings Inc. (Japan), BASF SE (Germany), Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd (Japan), ExxonMobil Corporation (U.S.), Royal Dutch Shell Plc. (Netherlands), Total Energies SE(France), China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec Corp), Petroliam Nasional Berhad(Petronas), FUCHS Petrolub SE (Germany), Johnson Controls(Ireland) are the major players in this market.

To know about the assumptions considered for the study download the pdf brochure

Eneos Holdings Inc. engages in the development, production, and sale of petroleum, natural gas, and metals. The company operates through four business segments, namely, Energy, Metals, Oil, Natural gas E&P, and Others. The company operates its refrigeration oil business in Japan, China, and other among other countries.

On April 1, 2017, JX Group (Japan) and TonenGeneral Sekiyu K.K. Group (Japan) integrated their business and formed JXTG Holdings renamed as Eneos Holdings Inc. in June 2020.

BASF SE is one of the largest chemical producers in the world. It engages in manufacturing and selling a wide range of chemicals and intermediate solutions. The company offers various products including chemicals, additives, plastics, functional solutions, performance products, agricultural solutions, and crude oil. It operates through seven different business segments namely: Chemicals, Industrial solutions, Nutrition & care, Materials, Surface technologies, Agricultural solutions and others. The company has a presence in more than 60 countries of Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East & Africa

In October 2020, BASF SE doubled the capacity of synthetic ester-based stocks in Jinshan, China which helps in production of refrigerant oils, lubricants and other oils and helps in boosting capacity of alkoxylate capacity

Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. is a petroleum refining and manufacturing company. The company manufactures and sells petrochemical and oil products. The company operates through its subsidiaries in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa

In August 2020, Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd expanded their operations by constructing a new plant in Huizhou, China to increase supply capacity and establish supply of refrigerant oils and lubricants across China.

Don’t miss out on business opportunities in Refrigeration Oil Market. Speak to our analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow.