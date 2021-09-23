UV/Visible Spectroscopy Market Growing at a CAGR of 4.7% – Increasing Application in Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industry

UV/Visible Spectroscopy Market

Posted on 2021-09-23 by in Biotech // 0 Comments

UV/Visible Spectroscopy Market UV/Visible Spectroscopy Market

PUNE, India, 2021-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “UV/Visible Spectroscopy Market by Instrument Type (Single-Beam, Dual-Beam), Application (Academic Application, Industrial Application), End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutes) – Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the UV Spectroscopy Market is expected to reach USD 1.2 billion by 2025 from USD 1.0 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.7%.

Growth Drivers: Increasing application in pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry to drive growth

The application of UV/visible spectroscopy as an analytical technique in pharmaceutical and biotechnology R&D is likely to grow due to technological advancements in spectroscopy systems that have enabled high throughput screening, microvolume sampling, and software integration with instruments. Such advancements have ensured that a large number of data points can be gathered, recorded, and shared using these systems, which proves highly beneficial for R&D and is a major factor driving the growth of UV/visible spectroscopy market.

Download PDF Brochurehttps://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=243898303

Geographically, North America is expected to dominate the global the UV spectroscopy market in 2019, while the Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in this region can be attributed to the increasing environmental concerns, rising demand for food analysis and an increasing need to adopt technologically advanced products.

The major players operating in the UV/visible spectroscopy market include Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Agilent Technologies (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US). Other players involved in this market include Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Bruker Corporation (US), Hach Company (US), Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan), HORIBA., Ltd (Japan), Mettler-Toledo (Switzerland), Hamamatsu Photonics KK (Japan), Cole-Parmer (UK), Analytik Jena (Germany), GBC Scientific Equipment (US), JASCO Inc. (US), Buck Scientific (US), Biochrom Ltd (UK), AMETEK Process, PG Instruments Ltd (UK) and PERSEE ANALYTICS, Inc (US).

Agilent Technologies was the second-largest player in the UV/visible spectroscopy market. A large part of the company’s revenue is generated from its Life Sciences and Applied Markets and Agilent CrossLab segments. The growth of the company is attributed to strategic mergers & acquisitions and improved R&D and capital expenditure. Expansions undertaken by Agilent to introduce new research and logistics bases in Asian countries are expected to further strengthen its position in this market. The company sells a majority of its products through its direct sales force. To complement the capabilities of this direct sales force, the company focuses on agreements with various channel partners across the globe, such as resellers, manufacturers’ representatives, and distributors.

Request Sample Pageshttps://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=243898303

Industrial applications segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the global UV/visible Spectroscopy market during the forecast period

On the basis of application, the UV spectroscopy market is segmented into academic and industrial applications. The industrial applications segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. This is mainly due to the ease of use, flexibility, affordability, and scalability of UV/visible spectrometers. Technological advancements in instrumentation that have enabled high-throughput screening, micro volume sampling, and automation in instrumentation and software integration have also increased the adoption of this analytical technique for industrial applications.

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology companies is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period.

Based on the end-user segment, the spectroscopy market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutes, agriculture & food industries, and environmental testing labs. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share of the UV spectroscopy market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors like innovations in biotechnology research and increasing focus on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to expand their product pipelines.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution