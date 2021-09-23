UV/Visible Spectroscopy Market Growing at a CAGR of 4.7% – Increasing Application in Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industry

PUNE, India, 2021-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “UV/Visible Spectroscopy Market by Instrument Type (Single-Beam, Dual-Beam), Application (Academic Application, Industrial Application), End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutes) – Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the UV Spectroscopy Market is expected to reach USD 1.2 billion by 2025 from USD 1.0 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.7%.

Growth Drivers: Increasing application in pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry to drive growth

The application of UV/visible spectroscopy as an analytical technique in pharmaceutical and biotechnology R&D is likely to grow due to technological advancements in spectroscopy systems that have enabled high throughput screening, microvolume sampling, and software integration with instruments. Such advancements have ensured that a large number of data points can be gathered, recorded, and shared using these systems, which proves highly beneficial for R&D and is a major factor driving the growth of UV/visible spectroscopy market.

Geographically, North America is expected to dominate the global the UV spectroscopy market in 2019, while the Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in this region can be attributed to the increasing environmental concerns, rising demand for food analysis and an increasing need to adopt technologically advanced products.

The major players operating in the UV/visible spectroscopy market include Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Agilent Technologies (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US). Other players involved in this market include Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Bruker Corporation (US), Hach Company (US), Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan), HORIBA., Ltd (Japan), Mettler-Toledo (Switzerland), Hamamatsu Photonics KK (Japan), Cole-Parmer (UK), Analytik Jena (Germany), GBC Scientific Equipment (US), JASCO Inc. (US), Buck Scientific (US), Biochrom Ltd (UK), AMETEK Process, PG Instruments Ltd (UK) and PERSEE ANALYTICS, Inc (US).

Agilent Technologies was the second-largest player in the UV/visible spectroscopy market. A large part of the company’s revenue is generated from its Life Sciences and Applied Markets and Agilent CrossLab segments. The growth of the company is attributed to strategic mergers & acquisitions and improved R&D and capital expenditure. Expansions undertaken by Agilent to introduce new research and logistics bases in Asian countries are expected to further strengthen its position in this market. The company sells a majority of its products through its direct sales force. To complement the capabilities of this direct sales force, the company focuses on agreements with various channel partners across the globe, such as resellers, manufacturers’ representatives, and distributors.