Irrigation Controllers Market worth $1,186.6 Million by 2022

The report “Irrigation Controllers Market by Type (Weather-based and Sensor-based), Product (Smart Controllers, Tap Timers, and Basic Controllers), Application (Non-agriculture and Agriculture), Irrigation Type, and Region – Global Forecast to 2022″, The global irrigation controllers market is projected to reach USD 1,186.6 Million by 2022 from USD 529.2 Million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 17.53% from 2017 to 2022. The irrigation controllers market is emerging due to the increasing need for water conservation. The increasing use of modern farming practices, adoption of precision farming methods, and increasing demand for lawn and garden equipment is expected to drive the demand for irrigation controllers.

The weather-based segment, by type, is estimated to be the larger segment

On the basis of type, the weather-based segment is estimated to account for a larger share of the irrigation controllers market in 2017. It is observed to be the most widely used type of irrigation controller. Weather-based irrigation controllers procure weather information through satellites and local weather stations and help in estimating and forecasting the accurate amount of irrigation required.

The non-agricultural application is estimated to dominate the global market

On the basis of application, the non-agriculture segment dominated the global irrigation controllers market which includes applications such as sports grounds, residential, pastures, turf & landscapes, and golf courses. Globally, the number of sports grounds and golf courses being irrigated is increasing significantly. Furthermore, the increasing demand for irrigation controllers for lawns and gardens is expected to increase the demand for irrigation controllers.

The smart controllers segment, by product, is estimated to be the largest segment

On the basis of product, the smart controllers segment dominated the global irrigation controllers market. Factors such as the ability to generate and analyze forecast reports and obtain real-time farm moisture information are expected to drive the demand for irrigation controllers in the near future.

The drip/trickle segment, by irrigation type, is estimated to be the largest segment

On the basis of irrigation type, the drip/trickle segment held the largest share of the global irrigation controllers market in 2016. The use of drip/trickle irrigation in controlled environment agriculture has led to an increased used of irrigation controllers.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the most lucrative market for irrigation controllers through 2022

Asia Pacific is estimated to hold a significant share in the global irrigation controllers market in 2017 and is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Developing economies such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea are adopting modern farming techniques at a rapid pace. Furthermore, the constant financial support from the government is also expected to increase the demand for irrigation controllers.

This report includes a study of the product offerings and competitive benchmarking of leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as Valmont Industries (US), Lindsay Corporation (US), Toro (US), Hunter Industries (US), Rain Bird (US), HydroPoint Data Systems (US), Netafim (Israel), Calsense (US), Glacon (Israel), Rachio (US), Weathermatic (US), Green IQ (Israel), and Nelson Irrigation (US).

