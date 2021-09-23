Sales of Standard Milk Formula Market to Surpass US$ 23 Bn by 2027

The market for standard milk formula is likely to remain influenced by increasing demand for premium nutrition products for infants, backed by a rising percentage of working women across the globe. Other macroeconomic aspects including a stable rise in the purchasing power parity coupled across nations with a substantial increase in birth rate, particularly among developing regions are expected to remain instrumental in driving sales of standard milk formula.

Fact.MR has presented an ocean of information on the use of standard milk formula across various regions. The standard milk formula market report reveals that sales of standard milk formula are expected to cross US$ 15.5 Bn by end of 2019 and are likely to witness an upward march. The demand for standard milk formula is projected to expand at a stable rate of 4.7% throughout the period of assessment, 2018-2027.

In addition to being a highly profitable and large arena, the market for standard milk formula is largely concentrated in the hands of major multinational companies including but not limited to Nestle S.A., Mead Johnson, Danone, and Abbott Nutrition. With a strong presence across the globe, these companies have been focusing on emerging economies of the Asia Pacific, this move was primarily driven by the growing market potential for standard milk formula in China and India.

The report on the standard milk formula market reveals that the sales of standard milk formula are likely to remain concentrated in Asia Pacific excluding the Japan region, making it a potential revenue pocket for standard milk formula manufacturers. On the other hand, a tug-of-war between Europe and North America region is likely to prevail during the 2018-2027 timeline, with the latter having a slight advantage. The report also reveals that the demand for standard milk formula is projected to expand at a robust pace in Middle East and Africa region, albeit at a lower base.

Segmentation

The market for standard milk formula has been segmented in detail to provide a holistic outlook to the reader.

The standard milk formula market is segmented on the basis of product type (liquid standard milk formula, powder standard milk formula, concentrate standard milk formula and ready-to-feed standard milk formula), by flavor (unflavored, vanilla, strawberry, chocolate and other), by packaging type (cans, aseptic cartons, bottle & jars, pouches and other types), by nature (conventional and organic), by sales channel (modern trade, specialty stores, online stores, pharmacy stores and other sales channel) and by region (North America, Europe, Latin America, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan and Middle East and Africa).

Packaging of standard milk formula using bottles and jars is likely to gain high traction in the forthcoming years as they provide higher convenience in distribution and transportation. However, owing to low cost, cans are being largely used for standard milk formula packaging. The report analyzes that standard milk formula packaging using bottles and jars is much more superior to cans due to the higher safety and handling features they offer.

The market for standard milk formula being highly competitive, manufacturers are focusing on product differentiation as a key to sustenance and enhancing sales. Substances existing in breastmilk, such as prebiotics, probiotics, and omega oils, are being blended with standard milk formula. In addition, manufacturers are using alternatives desirable to infant health that are GMO-free, organic, 100% lactose, and palm oil-free.

Demand for organic standard milk formula is expected to rise across developed and emerging economies worldwide as compared to conventional standard milk formula. Albeit at a higher base, conventional standard milk formula is expected to lose ground as they are produced from crops that are grown by using pesticides and artificial methods. On the contrary, organic standard milk formula consists of good bacteria that facilitate infant growth without side effects. This factor is poised to enhance the sales of organic standard milk formula in the forthcoming years.

