Contrast Media Market worth $5.9 billion by 2026 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Northbrook, IL, Country, 2021-Sep-24 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report “Contrast Media Market by Type (Iodinated Contrast Media), Modality (X-Ray/CT, MRI, and Ultrasound), Application (Radiology), End User (Hospitals), Indication (Cancer), Route of Administration (Oral), Region – Global Forecast to 2026”, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Contrast Media Market is projected to USD 5.9 billion by 2026 from USD 4.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=911

The Rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growing approvals of contrast agents, rising volume of CT and MRI examinations performed, growing number of diagnostic centers and hospitals, and availability of reimbursement are the major factors driving the growth of the contrast agents market.

The microbubble contrast media segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period and iodinated contrast media accounted for the largest share in 2020.

Based on type, the contrast media market is segmented into iodinated contrast media, gadolinium-based contrast media, microbubble contrast media, and barum-based contrast media. Iodinated contrast media account for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing number of angioplasty procedures performed globally.

North America was the largest regional market for the contrast agents market in 2020

The contrast media market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America was the largest regional market in 2020. The large share of the North American market can be attributed to presence of major players in the region, high prevalence of chronic disorders, growing geriatric population, and the increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures.

However, the Asia Pacific contrast media market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the growing demand for quality medical care, increasing healthcare spending and government initiatives, rising disposable income, growth in the medical device industries, and improvements in healthcare infrastructure in Southeast Asian countries are the major factors driving the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=911

The global contrast media market is consolidated. The prominent players operating in this market include GE Healthcare (US), Bracco Imaging SPA (Italy), Bayer AG (Germany), Guerbet (France), J.B. Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (India), Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc. (US), Unijules Life Sciences Ltd. (India), and SANOCHEMIA Pharmazeutika GmbH (Austria).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/contrast-media.asp