Demand for Water Based Temperature Control Unit Is Projected to Grow at 4.8% CAGR through 2028

The Fact.MR report tracks the temperature control unit market for the period 2018-2028. The temperature control unit market is projected to grow at 4.8% CAGR through 2028.

According to a recent report of Fact.MR, the temperature control unit market is envisaged to witness a healthy growth, with sales estimated to surpass 510000 units in 2019. The temperature control unit market is poised to register a Y-o-Y growth at over 5% in 2019 over 2018. The steady growth of the temperature control unit industry can be attributed to a set of multipronged factors such as increasing plastic production, burgeoning demand for energy, and the stringent guidelines imposed on industries to maintain product quality vis-à-vis environmental footprint.

Water type temperature control units are finding widespread adoption in an assortment of industries owing to their affordable pricing and wider operating temperature range. Additionally, the development of portable and compact water type temperature control units are aiding in bolstering sales of the devices. In addition, demand for water-based temperature control units in environmental control has gained widespread palpability in an array of industries such as defense, life sciences, and temperature controlled logistics. Fact.MR opines the factors will continue to drive sales of water type temperature control units, to exceed 450000 units in 2019.

Burgeoning Craft Beer Production to Uphold Temperature Control Unit Market Growth

A substantial increase in the disposable income of global population coupled with consumer preference for different tasting beers is driving demand for craft beer market. In addition, craft beer producing companies are drawing in significant profits with trends suggesting consumer readiness for better quality and price.

With larger profit margins on offer, mainstream beer production companies are investing heavily in the area. Intensification in competition is prompting breweries to focus on enhancing the quality of their products with temperature control playing a vital role in the process.

Maintaining the strike temperature and knockout temperature during brewing is essential for the production of quality tasting beers. A substantial increase in the number of microbreweries is prompting companies to offer an array of different flavors while working on the production of novel ones to maintain a competitive edge in the market. This has further resulted in increased production capacity of the temperature control unit industry players to cater requirements in the production of craft beer, with sales estimated to surpass 150,000 units in 2019.

Key Segments of Temperature Control Unit Market

Fact.MR’s study on the temperature control unit market offers information divided into four key segments-pump capacity, system, end-use industry, and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Pump Capacity

< 20 GPM

21-30 GPM

31-60 GPM

> 60 GPM

System

Water Type

Oil Type

End-use Industry

Plastics

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Printing

Chemicals

Energy

Engineering & Mechanical

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Accelerating Oil and Gas Exploration Activities to Create Lucrative Opportunities in the Market

Temperature control is vital to maintain the viscosity and flow property of petrochemical fluids and to ensure safe transportation and distribution of these products. Deepening energy crisis coupled with advancements in fracking procedures is expected to propel production of petrochemical products in the foreseeable future.

Under or overheating crude oil and gas can adversely impact its quality and result in loss of valuable components. With the development of portable and compact temperature control units, oil and gas companies can potentially manage the temperature of transporting pipes and vehicles effectively to ensure the quality of crude oil remains intact. Intensification in on-shore and off-shore oil and gas exploration activities are expected to produce lucrative opportunities for manufacturers in the temperature control unit market.

Data Center Temperature Management to Emerge as a Vital Revenue Pocket

With a vast amount of equipment operating in enclosed spaces, temperature control is crucial to efficient and profitable functioning of data centers. Easy access to affordable internet services, intensifying digitization of data, and demand for cloud-based platforms and services on the rise, information technology companies are accelerating the construction of data centers to effectively manage data and serve consumers.

The stringent government regulations have been prompting companies to substantially reducing energy consumption and emissions. Temperature control units are increasingly enabling companies to maintain an environment optimal for equipment functioning which is a vital factor fueling demand for the devices.

For More Insights

