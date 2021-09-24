Advancement In Processing Technology Drives The Market of PVC-Based Synthetic Leather : Report Fact.MR

According to the Fact.MR report ,that global microfiber synthetic leather market is expanding fast and is expected to attain a rate of 4.9% CAGR growth for the forecast period 2017-2026. The report examines the opportunities and trends in the market and categorizes in three broad segments on the basis of product type, region and application. Rapid changes in customer lifestyle and growing awareness regarding animal killing are the primary factors that are expected to generate revenue in global microfiber synthetic leather market.

Consumers have diverted their attention from animal leather to focus on synthetic leather, creating synthetic leather demand that generates plethora of opportunities. It attracts investments from domestic and international companies that ultimately boosts the global revenue growth. Microfiber synthetic leather is known as the best vegan leather and the best alternative to replace animal leather.

Click HERE To get a SAMPLE (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=398

Key players in the global microfiber synthetic leather market

Huafon Group

Kuraray

Toray

Wenzhou Imitation Leather

Alfatex

Zhejiang Hexin Industry Group Co. Ltd.

Anhui Anli Material Technology Co.Ltd.

Kunshan Xiefu Artificial Leather Co. Ltd.

Shandong Tongda Textile Machinery (group) Co.Ltd.

Tongda Island

Double Elephant

Topsun Micro Fiber

Automotive segment displays rapid growth in demand

Global microfiber synthetic leather market can be geographically segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East and Africa.

Products in global microfiber synthetic leather market and can be segmented into bio-based leather, PU synthetic leather and PVC-based synthetic leather where PVC-based synthetic leather owns one-third of the total microfiber synthetic leather market. Microfiber synthetic leather have varied applications. They can be used in clothing, furnishing, bags and automotive. Increase in disposable income allows individuals to splurge on luxury to create status symbol. Furnishings segment has displayed rapid growth and is expected to dominate the market for the forecast period 2017-2026. Technological advancements have turned out to be a boon for automotive segment and new innovation have been introduced. This in turn has shot up the automotive requirements. Increased demand in automotive is generating great opportunities in global microfiber synthetic leather market.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=398

The global microfiber synthetic leather market is segmented as follows:

On the basis of product type the market is segmented into the following:

Bio-Based Leather

PU Synthetic Leather

PVC-Based Synthetic Leather

PVC-Based Synthetic Leather accounts for one-third of total microfiber synthetic leather market. However, Microfiber Synthetic Leather market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period.

On the basis of Application, the market is segmented as follows:

Clothing

Furnishing

Bags, Purses & Wallets

Footwear

Automotive

Other Applications

Furnishing segment is expected to dominate microfiber synthetic leather market over the forecast period. However, rapidly growing number of automotive requirements are creating high growth opportunities for microfiber synthetic leather market.

Regions covered in the report are as follows:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Middle East & Africa

Advancement in processing technology boosts global market

Processing technology of microfiber synthetic leather has been ever-evolving. The dying properties of synthetic leather restrict development of leather base which arises need for alternative dyeing and finishing techniques. Hydrogen collagen extracted from leather base is eyed as a natural biomass alternative that is non-toxic and contains active groups like carboxyl and amino that display outstanding properties such as biocompatibility and hydrophilicity. It significantly improves the dying property along with reducing environmental impact.

The global microfiber synthetic leather market also faces challenges in terms of cost. The common materials used in manufacture of synthetic leather is generally PVC and polyutherine. These materials are being widely criticized for their negative attributes like carbon foot print and lack of biodegradability. These elements require plastic-based adhesives to adhere the fibers together which again is against sustainability. Polyutherine is produced using chemicals and is not biodegradable.

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at-

Key players who have created momentum in global microfiber synthetic leather market are Huafon Group, Anhui Anli Material Technology Co., Ltd., Shandong Tongda Textile Machinery (group) Co.,Ltd., Topsun Micro Fiber, Teijin Cordley, Xiangyu Xinghong, San Fang Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Meisheng Group, SISA, Ecolorica, Wenzhou Imitation Leather, Yantai Wanhua Synthetic Leather Group Co., Ltd.,, Asahi Kasei Mayur Uniquoters Limited, Jeongsan International, and H.R.Polycoats Pvt. Ltd.

Explore More Trending Reports of Fact.MR

Cordless Planer Market Forecast, Trends Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031 ( https://www.factmr.com/report/cordless-planer-market )

Dynamic Compactor Market Forecast, Trends Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

Surgical Mesh Market Forecast Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031 ( https://www.factmr.com/report/surgical-mesh-market )

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions.We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai.While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise.Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed.

Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

E: sales@factmr.com

Website: https://www.factmr.com