Bridge Inspection System Market Future Innovation Strategies, Sales Analysis, Forecast till 2031

Bridges are a vital component of a city’s infrastructure and their maintenance and inspection are necessary to effectively manage repairs and ensure sustenance of the systems. Over time, bridges deteriorate due to load and under the influence of various external factors such as wind and rain. With bridge inspection systems, administrations around the world conduct periodic checks of bridges which is crucial to the safety of road users.

Drones to Find Widespread Adoption in Bridge Inspection System Market

Drones or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are finding increasing usage in bridge inspection system market with the devices enabling users in collecting inspection data effectively in substantially less time than the traditional systems. Additionally, the devices aid in surveying hard-to-reach areas of the bridge by capturing high-definition images and visual data of bridge components eliminating the requirement of manual labor in the process. Inspectors are increasingly mounting non-destructive testing equipment to further enhance the data collecting capabilities of the system.

Bridge Inspection System Market – Competitive Landscape

The pervasive trend of drone usage in bridge inspection received a significant boost after the department of transportation of Kentucky and Minnesota leveraged Intel’s drone technology for inspecting the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge and Stone Arch Bridge in 2018.

In order to capitalize on the growing demand for technological solutions in the bridge inspection market, Stantec announced collaboration with Prince Edward Island (PEI) Department of Transportation, Energy, and Infrastructure (TIE) for developing an application which will enable collection of bridge inspection data and store it in Stantec’s proprietary Bridge Management System allowing officials to analyze the data for bridge condition rating and risk analysis.

