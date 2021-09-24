Surface Inspection Market to Witness the Highest Growth in APAC Region

Northbrook, USA, 2021-Sep-24 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a research report “Surface Inspection Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component, Surface Type (2D and 3D), System (Computer-based and Camera-based), Deployment Type (Traditional Systems and Robotic Cells), Vertical, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the surface inspection market is projected to grow from USD 3.5 billion in 2021 to USD 5.3 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. The Increase in demand of electrical and electronic devices is providing growth for surface inspections. Moreover, the increase in adoption of smart cameras, enhanced software, and powerful image processors owing to their benefits and features; increase in demand of electrical and electronic devices; and initiatives by governments and public-private companies to mitigate COVID-19 impact across the globe plays a key role in driving the growth of the surface inspection market.

Computer-based systems to dominate the surface inspection market during forecast period

The computer-based segment is expected to grow at a significant rate and dominate the market throughout the forecast period in terms of value as well as volume. Computer-based systems offer advantages over camera-based systems, such as higher speed, greater processing power, more flexibility to handle a large number of applications, choice of line scan or area scan cameras, easy upgrades due to detachable components, and adaptability with third-party software. The automotive industry requires multiple cameras to inspect various shapes and sizes in three-dimensional and two-dimensional planes. Automotive manufacturers in China predominantly operate through joint ventures. After years of consistent growth, the market with certain segments, for example, luxury vehicles and electric vehicles still continuing to grow. Semiconductor manufacturing involves various steps in quality inspection, from detecting cracks on PCBs to inspecting the correct positioning of components. Both 2D and 3D technologies are required in this industry. Computer-based systems have multiple sockets and can be attached to both 3D and 2D cameras simultaneously, making them a popular choice in this industry.

Market for software expected to grow at highest rate during the forecast period

Software is the main component of the surface inspection system and contributes significantly to the cost of the system. Software drives the image acquisition, processing, and analysis functions. If the application is high-speed, requiring excellent image quality and generating a lot of image data, software with good processing power and memory capabilities is required. HALCON and MERLIC are the two standard software products for machine vision designed by MVTEC Software (Germany). Integro Technologies (US) is a software integrator that creates and integrates software solutions to help manufacturers improve their machine vision inspection processes. Integro Technologies deep learning suites improve machine vision inspection capabilities. AI.SEE is a service provided by elunic (Germany) that uses AI-driven image recognition to provide automated quality assurance. An automated visual inspection technology based on AI and deep learning is capable of defecting different types of objects and is easy to set up by integrators, manufacturers, and end users as well for the automation of inspection processes. Deep learning, an advanced technology based on AIs higher intelligence, allows for the rapid identification of defective parts and products that must be removed from the assembly. Images captured by smart cameras/cameras are used to teach the software every detail, just like humans. It offers an algorithm to the deep learning suite, and, as the name implies, it learns from the details that are fed to it. With advancements in technologies, an increase in complexity of products, and an increase in robot-based surface inspection systems, the need for 3D surface inspection systems is increasing; therefore, the market for software is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Surface inspection market in APAC to witness highest CAGR during forecast period

APAC is expected to dominated the surface inspection market, during 2021-2026. in terms of value. In terms of volume also, APAC is expected to dominated the market throughout the forecast period. The surface inspection market in APAC is further expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period and dominate the market throughout the forecast period both in terms of value and volume. APAC is considered a major manufacturing hub in the world and expected to provide ample growth opportunities to the surface inspection market in this region. The surface inspection market in APAC has witnessed higher growth in the past 10 years than the maturing markets in Europe and the Americas due to low production costs, easy availability of economical labor, lenient emission & safety norms, and government initiatives for Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs). OEMs and suppliers of surface inspection systems have set up production and sales facilities in this region to cater to local as well as other markets. The aging population in China and Japan has resulted in rising labor costs, leading to the growing adoption of automation. The growing population is also attracting companies to invest in APAC. Major companies have a base in APAC, including KEYENCE (Japan), OMRON (Japan), Panasonic (Japan), Sony (Japan), Sipotek (China), ADLINK (Taiwan), Alpha Techsys (India), SensoVision Systems (India), Kevision Systems (India), and MORITEX (Japan).

The key players in the surface inspection market include KEYENCE (Japan), Cognex (US), ISRA VISION (Germany), OMRON (Japan), Teledyne Technologies (US), Matrox Electronic Systems (Canada), Basler (Germany), VITRONIC (Germany), Teledyne FLIR (US), Datalogic (Italy), Kitov (Isarel), Dark Field Technologies (US), IMS Messsysteme (Germany), Panasonic (Japan), AMETEK (US), National Instruments (US), Sick (Germany), Baumer (Switzerland), MORITEX (Japan), Sony (Japan), Allied Vision Technologies (Germany), Industrial Vision Systems (UK), PIXARGUS (Germany), In-Core Systèmes (France), and Sipotek (China).

ADLINK (Taiwan), Perceptron (US), STEMMER IMAGING (Germany), Radiant Vision Systems (US), Flyability (Switzerland), 4D Technology (US), Bluewrist (Canada), elunic (Germany), Integro Technologies (US), Intego (Germany), INB Vision (Germany), Nanonets (US), Alpha Techsys (India), SensoVision Systems (India), and Kevision Systems (India) are few startup and SMEs companies that cater the surface inspection market.

