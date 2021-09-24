Increasing Geriatric Population Is Expected To Contribute Significantly Towards Peripheral Artery Revascularisation Market

Peripheral Artery Revascularisation Market size is done based on a triangulation methodology that is primarily based on experimental modelling approaches such as patient-level data or disease epidemiology for any key indications , number of procedures and install base analysis for any equipment to obtain precise market estimations for the base year as well as in historic data analysis.

The global peripheral artery revascularisation market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period owing to an increase in the prevalence of peripheral artery diseases. The increasing global geriatric population is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the market. The worldwide prevalence of peripheral artery disease is around 200 million, which is driving the peripheral artery revascularisation market.

Approximately, more than 10% people with peripheral artery disease live in the U.S. Nearly 70% of the total population affected with peripheral artery disease lives in low- to middle-income regions, hence the Asia-Pacific and Middle East peripheral artery revascularisation market is expected to grow significantly. Regions, such as North America and Europe, are witnessing steady growth in the prevalence of peripheral artery diseases in term are also contributing to the growth of the market.

Peripheral Artery Revascularisation Market: Snapshot

The availability of new instruments such as stents is expected to drive the product type segment of the market. By indication type, lower extremity revascularisation is the most dominating segment of the peripheral artery revascularisation market due to its high prevalence.

By end-user type, the hospital’s segment is dominating the market due to the highest acceptance and convenience offered by hospitals. The peripheral artery revascularisation market is witnessing innovative techniques of vascularisation along with mergers and acquisitions.

Peripheral Artery Revascularisation Market: Segmentation

The global peripheral artery revascularisation market can be segmented on the basis of product type, procedure type, indication type, end use and geography.

Based on the product type, the global peripheral artery revascularisation market is segmented as:

Stents

Grafts

Percutaneous trans-luminal angioplasty (PTA) balloons

PTA drug-eluting balloons

Based on procedure type, the global peripheral artery revascularisation market is segmented as:

Vascular bypass

Angioplasty

Based on indication type, the global peripheral artery revascularisation market is segmented as:

Lower Extremity Revascularisation

Renal Arterial Revascularisation

Mesenteric Arterial Revascularisation

Abdominal Aortic Revascularisation

Based on end users, the global peripheral artery revascularisation market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgical centres

Specialized clinics

Peripheral Artery Revascularisation Market: Drivers

The increasing worldwide prevalence of peripheral artery disease can be attributed to the significant growth of the peripheral artery revascularisation market. More than 10% of Americans aged over 65 years have peripheral artery disease, which is contributing to the growth of the market.

The prevalence of peripheral artery disease is also increasing due to an increase in the prevalence of risk factors such as diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and the use of tobacco, which is also driving the peripheral artery revascularisation market. Increasing obesity and tobacco use are the most high-impact rendering factors driving the peripheral artery revascularisation market.

The world’s aging population is slated to increase in the coming years, which is expected to boost the number of peripheral arteries disease cases, and this is also contributing to the growth of the market.

More than 200 million people worldwide have peripheral artery disease owing to which they require peripheral artery revascularisation. The peripheral artery revascularisation market is also expected to grow due to an increase in the number of procedures available in developing countries. However, the high cost of this procedure appears to be the only restraint of the market.

Peripheral artery Revascularisation Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the peripheral artery revascularisation market are Boston Scientific Corporation; Abbott Laboratories; AngioDynamics, Inc.; Cook Medical; Cardinal Health, Inc.; C. R. Bard, Inc.; The Spectranetics Corporation; Medtronic plc and Terumo Corporation.

