Growing Transportation Industry Is Driving Demand For Aluminum Sheet Market

Aluminum Sheet Market:Overview

Aluminum Sheet is the most widely used form of aluminum which undergoes the process of transformation of the metal into flat pieces or thin sheets of aluminum metal. Aluminum sheets are produced by rolling ingots under specific pressure according to the desired thickness.

Thickness of aluminum sheet is less than 6mm, also called as leaf or foil. Aluminum is one of the most widely used material for making sheets due to its cost effectiveness, ductility, and robustness. Aluminum can be easily moulded into various shapes, grades or in number of forms which has led to increased usage of aluminum sheets in different industrial application.

Aluminum Sheet Market analysis and future prospect is segmented in various sections. Each sections focus on distinct features of the products that are anticipated to shape the Aluminum Sheet market over the forecast period.

Some of the common segments mentioned in the report include market overview, tends, drivers, opportunities, restraints, regional segment, end-use application, and competitive landscape.

Many stakeholders are consistently adopting new methodologies to boost growth of Aluminum Sheet market. Few investors are investing on research and development of new products, on the other hand, various companies are innovating the existing products.

In the wake of lockdown across various regions due to outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, vendors and supply side analysis of Aluminum Sheet are focusing to enhance their customer reach using e-commerce channels.

Global Aluminum Sheet Market Regional Outlook

In terms of regional perspective, the global aluminum sheet market is anticipated to be dominated by Asia Pacific region. This is attributed to the large base for automotive production in the region. China and India are projected to hold relatively larger share in the global aluminum sheets market.

North America and Europe are also projected to hold significant share in the global aluminum sheets market, this is attributed to the stringent regulations regarding emission and fuel efficiency in the automotive and aerospace sector which has caused rise in demand for lightweight aluminum made parts.

Moreover, aluminum has also exhibited superior strength and corrosion resistance which has also caused a rise in demand.

Latin America and Middle East and Africa are projected to witness relatively higher growth rates owing to the increasing investments in the automotive sector in the regions. Japan is projected to expand at a moderate growth rate over the forecast period.

In Terms of growth, the North American and European regions are anticipated to show a significant growth in the demand due to the expansion and innovations in the aerospace sector. The market in Asia Pacific regions is projected to show a high revenue rate through 2030 because of the emergence of new manufacturers and expansion of the automotive industry in the developing countries. All the other key regions are driving the market growth and opening various opportunities for manufacturers.

For instance, in March 2021, Alcoa corporation announced that it will supply sustainable aluminum for the wheels on the Audi e-tron GT. The vehicle would be the first ever to use the metal that is made from a technology that eliminates carbon dioxide emissions from the smelting process.

Alcoa is supplying aluminum to RONAL GROUP to support the manufacturing of Audi e-tron GT’s high-performance alloy wheels. The wheels are produced with a combination of metal from the ELYSISTM and EcoLum™, Alcoa’s low-carbon aluminum brand.

Global Aluminum Sheet Market Segmentation

Aluminum sheet market can be segmented based on end use industry and region

On the basis of end use industry, Aluminum sheet market can be segmented as:

Automotive

Building and construction

Aerospace and defense

Packaging

Medical

Consumer products

On the basis of application, the global aluminum sheet market can be segmented as:

Flat rolled products

Casting and forging

Foil

Extrusion

Others

On the basis of process, the aluminum sheet market can be segmented as:

Cold rolling

Hot rolling

Global Aluminum sheet Market Dynamics

Increasing need of aluminum sheet withstanding extreme working condition such as extreme hot or cold is a driving factor for aluminum sheets. Aluminum sheets can withstand in extreme condition due to its properties – corrosion resistant, high strength, ductility, weldability. Aluminum material possesses unique property. It gains strength in cold weather becoming tougher. Thus, aluminum sheets are preferably used in extremely cold climatic conditions for storage tank.

Aluminum sheets finds its use across a number of end use industries such as packaging, transportation, building and construction amongst others.

With the growing stringent regulations pertaining to reduction in vehicle weight which will consequently cause reduction in the carbon emissions, is expected to boost the demand for aluminum sheets in the transportation industry, majorly automotive.

This is attributed to the light weight and high strength provided due to the use of aluminum sheets. Due to high weldability property of aluminum, it can be formed into any shape and is thus highly used in the automobile industry as panel of vehicles like cars, tractor etc., and plays a vital parameter for increasing fuel efficiency in automobile sector. Use of aluminum in automobile reduces CO2 emission by 20%.

Another major factor driving the demand for aluminum sheet is the rise in demand for packaged food. The changing lifestyle has resulted in change in eating habits which has led to significant growth of the packaged food industry.

Aluminum sheet is widely being used for the production of tins, cans and other packaged food items. It is also being used to manufacture a number of consumer products such as utensils, foil etc.