Demand From Beverage And Chemical Industries Is Boosting Bar Top Corks Market Sales Growth

We have tracked the Bar Top Corks market by evaluating trends on the supply side as well as the demand side, and we applied top-down and bottom-up approaches for market size analysis. For a top-down approach, we evaluate the parent industry, what the market share ranges for the various products/segments are, and what share the different products occupy in those segments.

A bottom-up approach is always used to obtain insightful data for a specific country/region. We re-analyze country-specific data to derive global-level data. This methodology ensures high quality and accuracy of information.

Global Bar Top Cork Market: Overview

According to a recent research report published by Fact.MR, the global Bartop Cork Market sales will achieve noticeable growth between 2018 and 2026.

A bar top cork is a cork stopper that can usually be made from natural or synthetic materials. Bar top corks are primarily used to provide an effective seal for bottled liquefied products, which can then be reused and easily extracted by hand. No tools required to open, bar top corks form an easy and convenient means of bottle sealing, serving as a driver to accelerate the bar top corks market.

Additionally, the possibility of re-opening and closing bartop corks will likely add to the growth of this market, such as the reuse of packaged products.

In order to gain a deep understanding of the competitive landscape of the global Bar Top Corks Market, the survey report covers profiles of the following key players:

The major players currently operating in the global Bar Top Cork market are:

ACIC Cork and Closure

Carry Company Cortisera

Amorim SGPS

Tapì Spa

Berlin Packaging

Ltd Widget

Bottle Express LLC

Vinolok Closure Inc.

W. Langguth Erben GmbH & Co. KG

Guala Closed Group

Leading global market players operating in the bottle caps and closures market are focused on designing innovative bartop cork patterns that provide additional security and enhance packaging prospects.

ACIC Cork and Closures offers standard metal tops or custom decorative wood tops that can be colored, painted and engraved with over 100 different logos.

Vinolok Closure Inc. offers stylish, modern solutions certified by FDA and EU food regulations.

Global Bar Top Cork Market: Dynamics

The demand for bar top cork is mainly driven by the alcoholic beverage industry. The growing application of hermetic caps and closures, such as bar top corks, is primarily due to the rapid increase in consumption of premium alcoholic beverages such as wine and champagne. Besides, bar top corks are inherently eco-friendly. In other words, it has a low carbon footprint.

In the coming years, the global bar top cork market is expected to witness rapid growth owing to increasing demand from beverage, chemical and various other end-use industries.

Global Bar Top Cork Market: Regional Outlook

The global bar top cork market is segmented into 7 regions: Latin America, North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) and Japan.

Western Europe is expected to dominate the global bar top cork market during the forecast period, owing to countries such as Italy, France and Spain that account for the largest producers and exports of premium wines and other alcoholic beverages worldwide.

The bartop cork market in Asia Pacific is expected to be very lucrative in terms of growth opportunities over the next decade.

Global Bar Top Cork Market: Segmentation

The global bar top cork market can be segmented based on material type, cork size, cork finish, cork design, and end use.

On the basis of material type, the global bar top cork market can be segmented into:

Wood

plastic

polypropylene

, PVC

and other

ceramic

porcelain

earthenware

glass

metal

On the basis of Cork Finish, the Global Bar Top Cork Market can be segmented into:

Glossy/matte finish

Embossed finish

Normal finish

Others

The global bar top cork market can be segmented on the basis of cork size into:

Bar Top Cork with

Cork Size 19.5mm Bar Top Cork with Cork Size 21.5mm Bar Top Cork with

Cork Size 22.5mm

On the basis of cork design, the global bar top cork market can be segmented into:

Printed Bar Tops Cork

Embossed Bar Tops Cork

Plain Bar Tops Cork

Medallions Bar Tops Cork

Knurled Bar Tops Cork

Guitar Custom Patterns

The global bar top cork market can be segmented on the basis of the following end-use industries:

Food

Dips & Dressing

Soups & Sauces

Beverages

Alcoholic Beverages

Wine

Spirits & Cordials

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Oils (Palm, Olive, etc.)

Syrups

Home & Personal Care

Automotive

Oils & Lubricants

Cooling Water

Chemicals & Solvents

Pharmaceutical & Medical

Paints & Dyes

Other Industries

