Strata Systems (US) and PRS Geo-Technologies (UK) are the Active Players in the Geocells Market

Geocells are crucial in civil construction and infrastructural industries such as roads and railways. Geocells allow engineers and designers to build structures at places with loose soil conditions where it would not be possible otherwise without their integration while also being cost-effective. This market intelligence report segments the geocells market on the basis of design type, raw material, and application, in terms of both value and volume.

The increasing infrastructural activities in emerging countries and cost saving in road construction and maintenance are key factors anticipated to drive the growth of the geocells market. Companies operating in this market are focused on the adoption of strategies, such as new product developments, research & development, expansions, divestments, mergers & acquisitions, and projects to cater to the rising demand for geocells across various regions worldwide. Key players in the geocells market include Strata Systems (US), PRS Geo-Technologies (UK), Presto Geosystems (US), Koninklijke Ten Cate B.V. (Netherlands), TMP Geosynthetics (China), Terram Geosynthetics-now part of Berry Plastics (UK), and BOSTD Geosynthetics Qingdao (China).

Besides projects, companies have adopted expansions and divestments strategies to increase their market share and distribution network. These strategies accounted for a significant share of all growth strategies adopted by key players in the geocells market between 2013 and 2017.

Active Players in the Geocells Market

Strata Systems (US), one of the key players in the geocells market, is involved in the development and manufacturing of geocells. The company has adopted projects as the key growth strategy to enhance its market share and widen its customer base. The company maintains a strong brand image in the geocells market, as it provides high-grade products for different applications. Strata Systems manufactures a wide range of products that find application in foundation reinforcement, erosion control solutions, and stabilization or reinforcement of soil aggregates. In August 2017, the company completed its project with the Indian Central Government to supply and install strataWeb (geocells) for National Highway 44. The contract increased the market share of the company in the India geocells market. Similarly, in April 2014, the company acquired 50% of the equity in Geo Solucões Ltd. (Brazil). Geo Solucões Ltd. is a geotechnical solutions company that manufactures advanced soil reinforcement structures, including slope protection, soil nailing, retaining walls, and foundation piling systems. After the acquisition, the company offered a full range of Strata-branded geosynthetics for distribution in Brazil, which increased the presence of the company in the country.

PRS Geo-Technologies (UK) is involved in providing innovative solutions for mining, logging & forestry, military & emergency, pavement solutions, railways, airport, port & container yards, stormwater management, and energy & utility sectors. The company offers cellular confinement systems for various applications such as Earth retention, slope protection, load support, and landfill. In 2004, with the help of world-renowned geotechnical experts and institutions, the company developed an advanced polymer technology called Neoloy. The advanced geocells material is a Novel Polymer Alloy (NPA), which is a combination of polyolefin and other thermoplastic engineering polymers. The company conducted various model static load tests to evaluate the load-deformation behavior over soft soil for geocells. The consumption of geocells on soft soil increase bearing capacity and reduce vertical stress. The positive result of test further strengthened its brand image in the geocells market.

