Artificial Cornea Implant Market Growing at a CAGR of 7.4% – Rising Prevalence of Eye Diseases

According to the new market research report “Artificial Cornea Implant Market by Type (Human Cornea, Artificial Cornea), Transplant Type (Penetrating Keratoplasty, Endothelial Keratoplasty), Disease Indication, End Users (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics & ASCs) – Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Artificial Corneal Implant Market is projected to reach USD 599 million by 2026 from USD 418 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2026.

Growth Driver: Rising prevalence of eye diseases;

The number of people with major eye diseases is increasing across the globe, and vision loss is becoming a major public health concern. The growth in the aging population and increasing prevalence of chronic disorders such as diabetes and hypertension have increased the prevalence of eye diseases such as diabetic retinopathy and ocular hypertension (glaucoma). The number of blind individuals or those affected with low vision is also expected to increase substantially. According to the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB), in 2013, around 2 million people in the UK were living with vision loss, and this figure is expected to increase to 4.1 million by 2050. Currently, there are 146 million people across the globe with trachoma, of which 10 million suffer from trichiasis and need surgery to prevent corneal blindness and 4.9 million individuals are completely blind from trachomatous corneal scarring (Source: WHO).

According to a study by the NCBI, in India, the number of individuals with unilateral corneal blindness will rise to 10.6 million by the end of 2020. As per the same study, it was observed that 30.5% of the blindness was due to corneal diseases. Corneal blindness has substantially increased in the geriatric population, from 3% in 1997 to 14.7% in 2001. Major reasons for corneal disorders in the elderly population include corneal degenerations, trauma-induced infectious keratitis, and trachomatous keratopathy. In order to prevent corneal blindness, constant assessment of the burden of corneal blindness with a periodic review is necessary. Such a scenario will result in the demand for corneal implants, including artificial implants, in order to treat corneal diseases.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period of 2021–2026.

Geographically, the artificial cornea and corneal implant market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is projected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2021–2026. The Asia Pacific forms the most lucrative region in the artificial cornea and corneal implants market, owing to the large population in countries such as China and India, rapid growth in the geriatric population, improving healthcare infrastructure, growing per capita income, and the rising focus of key market players on this region.

The prominent players in artificial cornea implant market are AJL Ophthalmic (Spain), CorneaGen Inc. (US), Addition Technology, Inc. (US), LinkoCare Life Sciences AB (Sweden), Presbia plc (Ireland), Mediphacos (Brazil), Aurolab (India), Cornea Biosciences (US), DIOPTEX GmbH (Austria), EyeYon Medical (Israel), Massachusetts Eye and Ear (US), Florida Lions Eye Bank (US), SightLife (US), Advancing Sight Network (US), San Diego Eye Bank (US) and L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI, India).