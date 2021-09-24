Breath Analyzer Market Growing at a CAGR of 17.4% – Technological Advancements and Leading Key Players

According to the new market research report Breath Analyzer Market by Technology (Fuel Cell, Semicoductor Oxide Sensor, Others), End User (Law Enforcement Agencies, Enterprises, Individuals ), Application, Region (North AmericaEurope, APAC, RoW) – Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the breathalyzers market is expected to reach USD 1,167 million by 2025 from USD 524 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period.

Opportunities: Technological Advancements;

The breath analyzers market is technology-driven and is projected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years. Owing to the lucrative potential of the market, a number of players are focusing on developing novel technologies and are continuously introducing accurate and easy-to-use breath analyzers. In August 2019, Y Combinator, an investment company, invested in SannTek Labs to work on a new kind of breathalyzer. This breathalyzer is designed to detect blood alcohol levels as well as the type of cannabis a person has consumed in the past 3 to 4 hours.

Asia-Pacific to witness the highest growth rate in 2020

Based on region, the breath analyzer market is segmented into North AmericaAsia-PacificEurope and Rest of the world (RoW). Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the Asia Pacific market include as growing consumption of alcohol, increasing research on the medical applications of breath analyzers, and the development of advanced breath analyzers.

The prominent players in the global breath analyzer market include Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany),  MPD, Inc (US), Lifeloc Technologies (US), BACtrack, Inc. (US), Quest Products, Inc. (US), Akers Biosciences, Inc. (US), Intoximeter, Inc. (US), AK GlobalTech Corporation (US), Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corporation (Canada), EnviteC-Wismar GmbH (Germany), Lion Laboratories Ltd. (UK)

Lifeloc Technologies (US) is another leading player in the breath analyzers market. The company develops, manufactures, and markets portable handheld and fixed station breathalyzers and related accessories and supplies of alcohol testing devices. The company operates in all prominent segments of the portable breath alcohol testing instruments market, including law enforcement, workplace, corrections, original equipment manufacturing, and consumer markets. In 2020, the company launched LT7 and LX9 breathalyzers. These are US DOT/NHTSAapproved breath alcohol testers for law enforcement and workplace markets designed to be user-friendly.

The alcohol detection segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2020

On the basis of application, the breath analyzers market is segmented into alcohol detection, drug abuse detection, and medical applications. The alcohol detection segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. This segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is primarily driven by stringent government regulations for driving under the influence (DUI).

The law enforcement agencies segment is expected to account for the largest share of the breath analyzer market in 2020

Based on end users, the breathalyzers market segmented into law enforcement agencies, enterprises, and individuals. In 2020, the law enforcement agencies segment accounted for the largest share of the global market. Stringent safety laws against DUI and the rising scale of screening and evidential testing are driving the adoption of breath analyzers in law enforcement.

