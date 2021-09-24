APEJ to Lead the Global Skin Grooming Products Market Through 2022

A recent research by Fact.MR anticipates the global skin grooming market to witness expansion at a moderate CAGR through 2022. Revenues from the global skin grooming market are projected to reach approximately US$ 204,000 Mn by 2022-end. The growth of the skin care market is primarily attributed to growing interests among young generation, altering lifestyle of people in developing countries, and soaring purchasing power of individuals, coupled with increasing awareness about beautification. However, the adoption of synthetic anti-oxidants has witnessed a decline on the back of government restrictions, and health concerns.

Surging trend of shifting preferences towards naturally derived products are expected to create potential demand growth opportunities for natural as well as active cosmetic ingredients such as botanical extracts, enzymes, and amino acids. Global leaders in the skin grooming market are increasingly concentrating on rapid adoption of the online platforms, in order to cater the widespread base of consumers. The market players are making substantial investments in R&D activities, and utilizing green technological raw materials in manufacturing skin care products, facilitating high sustainability, quality, and long-lasting performances. This in turn will prevent hazards to the environment, and offer consumers with advanced skin grooming products. These factors are expected to sustain growth of the global skin grooming market.

A rise in demand has been witnessed for sunscreens, face creams, and body lotions among consumers, with robust expansion of e-commerce websites that enable niche product vendors to reach the continuously expanding consumer base.

Chapter 1 – Executive Summary

The first chapter offers concise insights into the key dynamics, offers a succinct overview of the trends, and assesses prospects in the skin grooming market.

Chapter 2 – Overview

The second chapter defines the skin grooming market and its taxonomy. This section states year-over-year growth of the skin grooming market during 2012–2022. It also elaborates on key drivers, restraints, and trends in the skin grooming market. The study offers supply chain overview, cost structure, and an assessment of pricing trends of skin grooming products. This chapter also highlights raw materials sourcing strategies and distributor analysis in the skin grooming market. This section also evaluates the impact of major technology trends on the dynamics of skin grooming.

Chapter 3 – Product Types Assessment and Estimations in Skin Grooming Market

This chapter offers detailed insights into the revenue shares, market sizing, and the year-over-year (Y-o-Y) growth projections of various product types of skin grooming. Various products covered in this section are moisturizers, cleansing lotions, facial masks, serums, anti-aging creams, toners, eye creams, and sun protection.

Chapter 4 – Distribution Channels Assessment and Estimations in Skin Grooming Market

This aspects assesses the dynamics and prospects of various distribution channels for the sale of skin grooming products. Key types of distribution channels are online sales, hypermarket/supermarket, retailers, and other retail formats.

7 Projections for the Global Skin Grooming Products Market

Hypermarket/supermarket will continue to be the largest distribution channel segment in the global skin grooming market.

Sales of skin grooming products through online distribution channel are expected to register a sluggish expansion through 2022.

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is anticipated to remain dominant in the global market for skin grooming, with sales projected to exhibit a steady CAGR through 2022.

Europe will continue to be the second most lucrative market for skin grooming products.

On the basis of product type, moisturizers are estimated to remain sought-after in the global skin grooming market.

Sales of sun protection creams and anti-aging creams are expected to exhibit similar CAGRs through 2022, with anti-aging creams being comparatively more lucrative than the sun protection creams.

Key players mentioned in the global skin grooming market include Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Avon Products, Inc., Kao Corporation, The Estee Lauder Companies, Inc., Unilever PLC, Colgate-Palmolive Company, L’Oréal S.A., Beiersdorf AG, Shiseido Co., Ltd, and Mary Kay Inc.

