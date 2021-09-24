Which Region Will Gather Pace in the Global Baby Swim Pants Diaper Market

The global baby swim pants diaper market is foreseen to benefit from increasing awareness about the maintenance of personal hygiene. A number of government as well as private healthcare organizations have created initiatives to raise awareness about healthcare and personal hygiene. Bacterial infection in infants has been commonly observed since years. Use of innovative products such as baby swim pants diaper could help avoid this risk in infants. As a result, the demand in the global baby swim pants diaper market is expected to see a rise in the near future. Factors such as safety and convenience could further push the demand for baby swim pants diaper.

Fact.MR envisions the global baby swim pants diaper market to touch an US$8.5 bn valuation by the end of the forecast period 2017-2022. Among various types of sales channels, hypermarket/supermarket could rank higher in the global baby swim pants diaper market in terms of share. By the completion of 2022, hypermarket/supermarket is prognosticated to gain additional BPS and achieve a share of 47.7% of the global baby swim pants diaper market. However, this segment could grow at a moderate CAGR in the global baby swim pants diaper market.

On the other hand, the online segment is anticipated to show a higher growth rate in the global baby swim pants diaper market. However, it may not impress with its share of the global baby swim pants diaper market because online business is still in its nascent stage of growth. Drug store is foretold to bear a higher BPS loss in the coming years. It could also show a lethargic growth rate in the global baby swim pants diaper market. Though unstable, convenience store is forecast to exhibit a steady growth rate in the global baby swim pants diaper market.

Among age groups, the 0-6 months segment could show sluggish growth in the global baby swim pants diaper market, thus creating a small impact on growth. On the other hand, the 18-48 months segment of the global baby swim pants diaper market is predicted to gather pace, although it could log a moderate CAGR. There could be a fat chance for this segment to gain a higher BPS by the final forecast year. In 2017, it secured a whopping 51.7% share of the global baby swim pants diaper market.

On the basis of market growth, it could be said that the 6-18 months segment attains a middle position between the 0-6 months and 18-48 months segments. Poised to rise at a steady pace, the 6-18 months segment is, however, predicted to gain a larger share of the global baby swim pants diaper market than that of the 0-6 months segment.

By product, the global baby swim pants diaper market is classified into super-absorbent and ultra-absorbent. Among the two, super-absorbent baby swim pants diaper is projected to exhibit a higher growth rate for the next few years. With regard to both annual growth rate and revenue share, super-absorbent baby swim pants diaper could show dominance in the global market during the course of the said forecast period. This segment is anticipated to grow at a steady pace in the global baby swim pants diaper market and collect a 65.0% share in the foreseeable future.

On the regional front, the global baby swim pants diaper market could witness the lead taken by APEJ in the coming years. Rapid increase in population and high birth rates in the region is foretold to stoke the demand in the APEJ baby swim pants diaper market. Improving healthcare facilities in the region could be another reason for the leading growth of APEJ.

