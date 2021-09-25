AL KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, 2021-Sep-25 — /EPR Network/ — Air compressor in Saudi Arabia is the lifeline for the manufacturing industry. Kirloskar’s Air Compressor Systems offers a wide range of compressors in 15 product categories. To bring focused attention and create a Centre of Competence specific to technology, these are subdivided into three categories: Reciprocating Compressors, Screw Compressors, and Centrifugal Compressors. KPCL offers Air Compressors from 30 to 10,000 CFM.

KPCL Reciprocating, Horizontal Balanced Opposed and Piston Compressors are the results of extensive engineering expertise and experience of over five decades in design, manufacturing, supply, and installation of air and gas compressors of various designs, capacities, and pressures for a range of applications.

Our compressor range is known for its minimum power consumption, lower operating temperature, and maximum efficiency, thus achieving overall effectiveness. The compressors are manufactured adhering to stringent quality standards and in keeping with different industrial standards as per customer requirements.

Reciprocating Air Compressor Division offers products for a wide range of market segments such as general engineering to critical operation & processing applications in key sectors like Railways and process industries like Refineries & Petrochemical Industries, PET bottling applications, etc

From a product manufacturer in the domestic market to a company offering total solutions – designing and manufacturing customized products and systems – KPCL has come a long way. Paving this way has been our customer-centric work culture. The graduation was steady and strategically aimed at specific market segment. The customer-centric work culture along with technical excellence has been the hallmark of this success. Our ultimate reward is a satisfied customer.

Screw Air Compressor Systems caters its niche market segment right from general engineering workshop till the operation and processing unit in different sectors.

KPCL has successfully developed centrifugal compressors as per the latest industrial requirements & changing trends of compressed air market to energy-efficient centrifugal compressors.

KPCL has designed the centrifugal compressors with a capacity from 1600 to 9200 CFM. Our plant air series 2 stage & 3 stage, oil-free, air compressor, finds its application in power, steel, automobile, textile, general engineering, air separation and pharmaceutical sectors.

KPCL will be covering the range of 800 CFM to 14000 CFM for centrifugal compressors in a short time.

Compressed air is a vital utility in almost every aspect of the automotive industry, ranging from vehicle assembly to engine construction and painting and cleaning. A more obvious use includes the auto tire business. From the corporate assembly line to the local auto body shop, air compressors are undeniable assets to the industry. The ever growing influence of the robotic machinery in the production processes of the automotive industry means that compressed air is becoming a vital utility as these machinery heavily rely on compressed air for their operation.

* Paint Shop

* Body Shop – Sanding / Sandblasting / Shot blasting

* Powering Air Tools

* Machine shop equipment

* Stamping

* Air blow guns for cleaning

* Press & Rolling – positioners, clamps, air chucks, Pneumatic Press, and air knives

* Pressure Washers

* Pick & Place

* Air vending for tire inflation