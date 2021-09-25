Empowering Entrepreneurs With New Apple Watch App To Scale Up Their Taxi Booking Business

Ahmedabad, India, 2021-Sep-25 — /EPR Network/ — Forget fumbling your phone to open a taxi booking app. Now you can book a cab from your Apple Watch. Few taps on your wrist Apple Watch and your taxi is waiting out for you to ride. What? Seriously? Yes, the recent introduction from V3Cube’s “Apple Watch App” allows the Apple Owners to connect with the taxi booking app without needing the phone.

V3Cube’s latest addition boasts about this beautiful brilliantly made Apple Watch App, where the function of booking a taxi is even more accessible on your user’s wrist. Additionally, you can avail iWATCH App with Gojek Clone App too.

Stay Ahead Choosing The New Trends Picking Up In The Market

“We aim to scale up startups, and enterprises. The motto is to make every app project successful whether it is an Uber-like App or Gojek Clone App or any. It has always been believed that adding new features or planning to launch altogether a new conceptual app is the best way to take notice of your business. If you are planning to enter the on-demand Taxi-Booking Business or wish to launch your On-Demand Multiservices App like Gojek, Apple watch App is advanced enough to attract customers of this digital era., ” as stated by the V3Cube Sr App Development Project Manager.

The company believes that it is important to make timely enhancements to stay ahead in the business race. The recent launch of the Apple Watch App is the finest example of how V3Cube is keen on helping businesses to establish globally.

How Does Apple Watch App For Your Taxi Booking Business Work?

So, what’s special about the Apple Watch taxi booking App? It might take few steps to book the ride from the Apple Watch App but to make it easy and quick.

Your login and open the app on your Apple Watch.

The first screen shows you the list of types of Taxis available around you to choose from.

Once you’ve selected the taxi type, the app allows you to make payment from your saved payment options.

Once you have booked the ride, you can watch its arrival progress via a tiny map from the watch screen.

The same screen shows the ETA for the driver and a call button to speak with the driver.

It's the right time for entrepreneurs to enter the money-spinning world of on-demand.

