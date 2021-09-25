Together DT Solutions offers Diversional Therapy in Biloela

Biloela, Australia, 2021-Sep-25 — /EPR Network/ — Diversional Therapy improves health and wellbeing through the use of therapeutic leisure programs. It stimulates memory and cognitive function, reduces social isolation, depression, anxiety and much more.

Our Diversional Therapist

Ros Pearce have over 25 years practical experience working in disability and aged care in both community and residential sectors and now in private practice.

Her practical experience is complemented by university training and registration with Diversional and Recreation Therapy, Australia. She holds a Bachelor of Health Science (Leisure & Health) and an Associate Degree in Dementia Care as well as numerous other accredited learning.

Who can benefit of Diversional Therapist?

It is for people of all ages and abilities in particular people living with age related conditions, dementia, depression, social isolation, injury or illness.

Contact:

Together Diversional Therapy Solutions

PO Box 898 Biloela Qld 4715

Contact: 447149949

About Company:

She is particularly interested in supporting people with life changing conditions such as Parkinson's disease and/or Dementia and their families.