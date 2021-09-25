Vspagy Delivers Simple and Impactful Video Personalization Solutions For Modern Businesses

Noida, India, 2021-Sep-25 — /EPR Network/ — Vspagy is considered to be the pioneer in video personalization and rendering technology in India. This top personalized video agency offers expert assistance to marketers and helps them to individualize customer communication efforts, as well as accelerate brand affinity. Through the Vspagy platform, companies can drive better conversions and booth marketing communication with the help of on-line personalized and Interactive videos. These videos can be uploaded on multiple platforms, such as brand websites, mobile applications, and social media profiles. Brands may even choose to send custom videos to each of the customers through SMS, e-mail, and WhatsApp.

Vspagy PI Videos are highly helpful in churning and increasing revenues by providing a humane touch to enterprise communication. Their personalized and interactive video can also be integrated with multiple third-party software like CRM and facilitate world-class collaboration. Personalizing, downloading, and publishing videos through Vspagy is extremely simple. As the videos can be prepared in advance, the data is set within the video. One can always set up and render video offline through it. Moreover, videos are stored in MP4 format and, therefore can be played on any native player.

With Vspagy, it also becomes possible to create personalized smart PDF that features formatted images and text. Each of these PDFs tends to encapsulate a complete description of a fixed-layout flat document, including fonts, texts, as well as vector graphics and images.

About the company:

The mission of Vspagy is to transform enterprise communication with innovative video communication. They aim at making all organizations connect to their customers through video. At the Vspagy platform, one can explore quite a dynamic range of video personalization and interactivity solutions.