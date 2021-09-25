Jumac Retains market leadership in Spinning can industry

KOLKATA, INDIA, 2021-Sep-25 — /EPR Network/ — India is one of the few nations globally which has production at every level of textile manufacturing. Various processes are involved, from raw material procurement to finished garments, and spinning is one important feature. The spinning cans essay an inevitable role in yarn production. This sector has shown significant growth over the years, which has motivated the industry players to expand their thoughts and incorporate various strategies. Jumac, as a reputed spinning cans manufacturer and exporter, has been facilitating spinning mills globally to run smooth operations. It takes a special kind of effort for a company to achieve the status of a market leader. Jumac’s constant drive for optimized quality, maximum efficiency and complete customer satisfaction has been able to retain that challenging position.

Jumac retains its market leadership.

In today’s spinning sector, there is a natural rise in the number of competitors and products in the market. Every company wants to stay ahead of the competition, and there is no market leader without competitors. Therefore, Jumac has embraced a competitive strategy to succeed in the marketplace and ward off its competitors. Jumac, as a pioneer silver can manufacturer, has been handling yarns with care ever since 1974. Since then, the brand has been striving towards its core philosophy with a mission to deliver superior quality cans, catering to the needs of the textile mills.

The brand keeps pace with the industry requirements by launching novel products designs. Currently, its spinning cans and accessories are exported to more than 18 countries. Over the decades, the company has expanded its manufacturing units. Jumac honours its modern state-of-the-art manufacturing unit’s proficiency to manufacture the entire range of spinning cans and accessories under one roof. Their products are completely made in-house enabling them to have complete monitoring control of the process. Today, Jumac is the first choice of spinners worldwide, who are eyeing high quality and more extended durability in the products.

The strategy behind its success

Operational Excellence

Jumac, as a reliable brand, has established its presence in the overseas market by offering its customers a wide range of spinning cans in various sizes, shapes and materials. Jumac has developed and designed each of the spinning cans using quality materials such as stainless steel for sliver cans covers, HDPE for body sheet, galvanized steel for rims and bands etc. Jumac has made multiple modifications to sliver cans to make them suitable for high-end spinning machinery of the present-day modern spinning mills. The brand has kept these parameters in mind and has crafted spinning cans with distinct features to cater to the clients’ diverse needs.

Innovations

Jumac commitment to innovation has made it an ideal partner for spinners to deliver great productivity and quality yarn. The company believes that innovation and change are the vital elements for ensuring a prominent position in the competitive market. One of the key aspects of the brand is its bespoke designs in spinning cans with premium quality.

Jumac’s expert team always endeavours to develop something new through extensive research and data analysis to encounter the altering market trends. Jumac smart can app, with its enriched distinct features, has set a new milestone in the brand’s remarkable journey and has distinguished itself from its peers and competitors.

Quality

Jumac always aims to meet its customer’s quality requirements and constantly works to improve its products with optimum resources. Consistency in quality has made the brand a pivotal contributor to the spinning cans industry’s success in the global markets. Jumac strives to improve productivity gains by preventing quality constrain. The company has always eyed its goal to retain market leadership committed to quality and customer satisfaction.

Jumac has a long-term relationship with its clients who share a similar focus on quality and responsibility. The company collaborates with its clients as partners to stay ahead of the game. Optimizing production by checking the status quo and combining transparency over the entire production line is their plan. They have integrated real-time information from mills with a smart can app. In this way, they can eliminate possible errors at earlier stages and helps spinning mills personnel to manage inventory. This preventive action improves the future outcome and optimizes production. Achieving market leadership in the spinning cans industry has become imperative to sustain growth. It is a path in which the company continually develops and evolves to deliver remarkable performance in its management and operations, thus leading it on a path to success.