Bhashitha Adithya -The Rising Artist

NYC, USA, 2021-Sep-25 — /EPR Network/ — In just one week, Twenty Years old ” Bhashitha Adithya ” stole the heart of the nation with his Music performance, by releasing his music on Digital Music Streaming Platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and many more. Bhashitha Adithya has powerful music and technology knowledge so that lead him to his victory within a week. Bhashitha Adithya is surrounded by powerhouse musicians and leading technology leaders in the country, Now Bhashitha Adithya has become a Personal Brand in the country.

“It’s a great thing. But suddenly things turned out to be different, My plans were changed by changing my career to another one was not easy to make the mind, however, I made the decision. Now see me”

Bhashitha Adithya clearly draws his strength from his doing as young age his experiences can lead to mounting pressure. He is one of the most successful famous Music Producer, Musical Artist, Web Developer, Composer, Technology blogger, Social Media Consultant in Sri Lanka Now.

Music Carrier –

Not his every journey becoming a musician has been pleasant. While attempting to launch a new music career. He is also a student in Software Engineering. Bhashitha Adithya was draws inspiration from Steve Jobs, determind to be himself and use every opportunity for growth. “sometime i was not myself then. i was scared of the public. ” Everything teaches you a lesson.

He has started his Music Carrier in 2021 by releasing his first soundtrack “Time Up Now” to all the music streaming stores. He has released 5+ Songs. Bhashitha Adithya is also Verified on YouTube and Spotify on other Music Streaming Stores and being a personal brand. Here are the tracks released up to now,

Time Up Now Take This Elysium Mars Kalas Baras

Bhashitha Adithya was born on October 15, 2000, at Matara and now permanently living in Galle, Sri Lanka. He has become a very successful personal brand in the country.

He has started a new music carrier by releasing music for music distributors like,

Spotify,

Amazon Music,

YT music,

Apple Music,

Deezer and many more stores.

Bhashitha Adithya released “Time Up Now” his first music in 2021 and 4 more songs in the same year.

Official YouTube Artist – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCztXK8j-PNp_ci4e9kkKe5A

Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/apple.enigma/

External Links –

Google Knowledge Panel– https://g.co/kgs/sNygRa

IMDB- https://www.imdb.com/name/nm12915586/

Wiki – https://en.everybodywiki.com/Bhashitha_Adithya_(artist)

Fandom- https://srilankan.fandom.com/wiki/Bhashitha_Adithya

Musicbrainz- https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d4481659-e3de-4474-8426-774a682e41ea

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/enigma.live/

Twitter- https://twitter.com/BhashithaAdith1

Linkedin- https://lk.linkedin.com/in/bhashitha-adithya-175197173

Spotify- https://open.spotify.com/artist/69BIwkHyL0MBYleaCn2ew4

Apple Music- https://music.apple.com/lk/artist/bhashitha-adithya/1580029419

Soundcloud- https://soundcloud.com/bhashitha-adithya

Deezer- https://deezer.page.link/YrepiBpZ7JNSYMC59

Amazon Music- https://music.amazon.com/artists/B09C1ZZWJB/bhashitha-adithya?marketplaceId=ATVPDKIKX0DER&musicTerritory=US

Tidal- https://tidal.com/browse/artist/27770460

Audiomack- https://audiomack.com/bhashitha-adithya