Purevant Living Attains Green Professional Status 

MILWAUKEE, USA, 2021-Sep-25 — /EPR Network/ — The Wisconsin Sustainable Business Council has named Purevant Living a Green Professional within its Green Masters Program. Recognizing sustainable actions by businesses from across the state of Wisconsin, the Green Masters program works to identify companies that have taken actions within nine sustainability pillars. Participants in the program receive recognition for their sustainability accomplishments and develop ideas to plan future sustainability actions.

This year, Purevant Living joined the Carbonfree® Partner Program for small businesses, purchasing a total of 36 metric tonnes of C02 to offset Purevant Living’s carbon footprint.

“We chose to participate in the Green Masters Program to show commitment to environmental conservation, to build a structure for continuous sustainable efforts.”

At Purevant Living we are conscious about energy consumption, emissions, and sharing examples of environmentally friendly practices, businesses, products, and services. We work with other businesses and programs that share these same values. The Green Masters Program allowed us to analyze our current practices and learn about areas for improvement to champion positive change.

The Green Masters Program is an objective, points-based recognition, assessment, and certification program that enables Wisconsin businesses from any size or sector to measure and improve their sustainability strategy. The program has three levels of participation: Green Apprentice, Green Professional, and Green Master. Purevant Living has achieved Green Professional status. Each year the top 20 percent of the program’s companies are recognized as Green Master companies at the annual WSBC Conference, held in December.

“The Green Masters Program is a tool for businesses to assess and grow their sustainability actions, to benchmark against others in their industry, and to receive a third party credential recognizing their sustainability achievements,” says WSBC’s managing director, Jessy Servi Ortiz.

To learn more about the program, visit https://www.wisconsinsustainability.com/greenmasters

ABOUT PUREVANT LIVING

Purevant Living stands for health, wellness, the environment, and giving back. We aim to help companies develop brand identity through digital marketing, copy, creative content, social media management, podcasting and publications, to promote your product or service. Our motto focuses on highlighting “all things good” in the world.

We continually aim to share and bring awareness to amazing initiatives worldwide, highlighting all of the products, services, or companies that bring awareness to wellness, sustainability and the environment, or practice social responsibility. Through our podcast series, Woman In Wellness and Things You Should Know, we created a platform to share the efforts of these individuals and organizations.

ABOUT WSBC

The Wisconsin Sustainable Business Council’s (WSBC) mission is to advance sustainable principles and practices forward through the power of business. They support companies and sustainability professionals through an array of programming, education, resources, and tools and are a catalyst for businesses looking to integrate sustainability into the fabric of their organization and be a force for good. We are a member organization that supports companies with the integration of sustainability into operations and strategy at a time when the business case for sustainability has never been stronger. Learn more at www.wisconsinsustainability.com

Contact:

WI Sustainable Business Council

Jessy Servi Ortiz

Managing Director

jessy@wisconsinsustainability.com

414.861.1177

Contact:

Purevant Living

Stephanie Krubsack

Founder & CEO

sk@purevantliving.com

920.915.5462