Liti Capital Launches ScamBusters to Tackle Crypto Fraud

Geneva, Switzerland, 2021-Sep-25 — /EPR Network/ — Liti Capital SA, the Swiss-based litigation funding provider disrupting private equity investing with blockchain technology, is launching ScamBusters, a revolutionary new tool that allows users to vote for which crypto-focused cases the company should pursue next.

Devoted to fighting fraud

Fraud within cryptocurrency and blockchain is rife. This year will be a record for investment fraud: 14,079 investment scams were reported to the FTC in the first quarter of 2021, and victims lost $215 million in this quarter alone. Liti Capital is bringing its expertise in picking, funding and winning court cases and inviting consumers to vote on which scams it should pursue in court next.

“The idea that scammers can freely operate in the crypto sphere without facing the consequences of their actions must end to bring trust and change the perception blockchain and crypto projects have in our society”, says Andy Christen, CVO/COO at Liti Capital.

Liti Capital commits to allocating between 5% and 10% of its yearly investment budget to finance cases that have affected its community members. Any LITI or wLITI token holder can report a purported fraud to the company.

How ScamBusters works

ScamBusters is a community voting event to select which crypto scam cases Liti Capital will sue. LITI and wLITI token holders can use their tokens without spending them to vote for the case(s) they think have the most merit. The more tokens they have, the more voting power they can exercise. Voters of the winning case will share an award up to 250,000 wLITI, distributed pro-rata to their votes.

Once members of the community have submitted cases on the ScamBusters website, Liti Capital instructs its team of legal experts based in 140 countries across the world to explore details of the case.

A selection of cases are then presented back to community members, with the case collecting the highest number of votes being added to Liti Capital’s portfolio. Community voting begins on September 23, 2021, with the first winning case announced on October 15, 2021.

“If cryptocurrency is going to become the de facto way people take part in the Web3 world, trust, regulation and a robust legal system are all parts of that puzzle,” says Jonas Rey, CEO at Liti Capital.

About Liti Capital:

Liti Capital is bringing the litigation asset class to everyone through Blockchain technology with LITI tokens, an equity token that is a share of stock in Liti Capital SA. The launch of LITI and wLITI tokens allows any investor to engage in the high-performing litigation finance market previously only available to elite investors.

For project information, please read the Whitepaper:

For token distribution, please read Tokenomics:

