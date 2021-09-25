Recent Study on UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market

CITY, Country, 2021-Sep-24 — /EPR Network/ —

The global UV curable resins & formulated products market size is estimated to be USD 4.2 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 6.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. Government regulations in Europe and North America, especially that concerning air pollution, will continue to drive the adoption of the low-emission UV curing technology over the next 5 years. The report analyzes key growth strategies adopted by the market players between 2011 and 2018 to expand their global presence and increase their market share. Allnex (Germany), Alberdingk Boley (Germany), Toagosei (Japan), BASF (Germany), DSM-AGI (Netherlands), Covestro (Germany), Nippon Gohsei (Japan), Hitachi Chemical Company (Japan), IGM Resins (Netherlands), and Miwon Specialty Chemical (South Korea) are the key leading players of the market.

Request Report Sample @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1324

New product launches, expansions, and mergers & acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by the industry players to grow in the UV curable resins & formulated products market. These strategies accounted for a share of 62%, 21%, and 18%, respectively, of the total growth strategies adopted by the market players. The rising demand for environment-friendly wood coatings and the high growth of the plastic coatings industry in developed countries is encouraging companies to adopt these strategies. Market players are focusing on entering new markets by launching technologically advanced and innovative resins for different applications. Allnex Group (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), Alberdingk Boley (Germany), DSM-AGI (Netherlands) and Covestro (Germany), are some of the leading market players that have adopted these strategies to develop their business.

Speak to our Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=1324

Allnex has a strong foothold in the UV curable resins & formulated products market and has adopted various strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, expansions, and new product launches. The company has adopted new product launches as its major business strategy, which further has helped the company to enhance its global presence. In December 2017, Allnex launched UCECOAT 7230, its first waterborne UV curable dispersion, which can be used on a wide variety of plastic substrates. The product is expected to serve a multitude of application segments, including automotive and industrial plastics, plastic films and sheets, consumer electronics, and flooring.

In September 2016, Allnex and Nuplex Industries collaborated to form one company. The company is a strong global player in UV curable resins & formulated products market, with over 30 manufacturing sites and about 24 research and technology support facilities around the world.

Know More @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/uv-curable-resins-market.asp

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact MarketsandMarkets™:

Mr. Ashish Mehra,

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: 1-888-600-6441