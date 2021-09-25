London, UK, 2021-Sep-25 — /EPR Network/ — Crowd Reviews Partnered with Pulsus to Announce: Unleash the Enigma in Climate change & Environment through CLIMATE CHANGE 2021

Pulsus Group hosts the 12th World Climate Change Conference (CLIMATE CHANGE 2021) that discusses the new paradigm approach to probe every single element in Climate Change & Environment. Climate Change 2021 focuses on many interactive scientific sessions on different types of Climate Disorders as well as various Air pollution and Global Warming and Consequences in this field. It also provides an opportunity to showcase your ingenuity to the Climate Change 2021 will be organized around the theme “ADAPTATION TO CLIMATE CHANGE” on October 04-05, 2021

The major focus on the Conference includes about Advancements and breakthroughs in the fields of Environmental Toxicology and Carbon Farming, Latest uses of Natural Hazards and Disaster Management, Advances in Climate Change :Marine Life: Emerging trends in Climate Change and Health, Advancements in Climate Change Challenges and Sustainability, Future directions in Climate Change and Biodiversity and many more.

The attendees of the Congress will enjoy special events and lectures featuring expertise in the field. It is a perfect platform for Ecology and Ecosystem, Climate Change and Health, Climate scholars, Food Insecurity and Climate Change, research scholars, University Professors, industrial professionals and student delegates from Climate Change and Environment sectors to explore every single element in Environment Science. Climate Change 2021 will also provide an excellent opportunity for the budding scientists and young researchers through its special initiatives like Young Researcher Forum, Poster Presentation, B2B and Scientific Meetings.

All the papers to be presented in Climate Change 2021 will be published in ASEAN Journal of Renewable Energy to Mitigate Climate Change, Climate Refugees.

Conference Highlights:

100+ Participation (70 Industry: 30 Academia)

5+ Keynote Speakers

30+ Plenary Speakers

5+ Exhibitors

18 Innovative Educational Sessions

5+ Workshops

B2B Meetings

Statistics:

More than six million people lost their life because of Air pollution each year; over 80% of these deaths take place in under developed and developing countries.

The global Climate Change disorder market value $2.9 billion in 2016 is ready to achieve $14.8 Billon, increasing at a Compound Annual rate of growth (CAGR) of 8%, across the 7 Million by 2026 consistent with world information, an acknowledged leader in providing business info and analytics Ecology and Ecosystem is that the most common style of climate change.

Environmental Disorders are often considered disease of affluence, but about 70% of Environmental Disorders occur in low- and middle-income countries.

According to United Nations agency 47.5 million people have Environmental disorders and each year 7.7 million new cases square measure showing. By 2030 total cases of Environmental Disorder is expected to be 75.6 million and virtually triple by 2050 to one hundred thirty-five million.

Environmental Diseases percentage 60-70 you look after cases in Climate Change and Biodiversity and second most common condition of Environmental Toxicology Climate Disorders that adds Two Hundreds of cases everywhere the globe.

If you are interested to know more about the Conference,

Contact: Aaron Coffey

Tel.: +442039669115

Email: climatechange@globalannualsummit.com

Website: https://climatechange.environmentalconferences.org/