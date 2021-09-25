A RESIDENT OF SEZ TECHNOPOLIS MOSCOW HAS PRESENTED A NEW DEVELOPMENT IN ELECTRIC POWER DIGITALIZATION IN MADRID

MOSCOW, Russia, 2021-Sep-25 — /EPR Network/ — A resident of SEZ Technopolis Moscow, Profotech, and the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology (Skoltech) have developed a new digital algorithm for the operation of control and protection systems in the power industry. The innovation has been presented to the scientific community at the international scientific conference IEEE Madrid PowerTech Conference 2021.

“The company Profotech produces optical measuring current and voltage transformers for power engineering objects. Their equipment surpasses the analogs of world manufacturers in technical characteristics. Every year the company invests in R&D about 30 million rubles. Today the company’s portfolio has more than 20 patents for inventions and utility models, half of them of international level,” – said Alexander Prokhorov, Head of the Department of Investment and Industrial Policy of Moscow.

The development which has been presented in Madrid will help to improve the accuracy of measurements and increase the reliability of control systems at all sections of power grid.

“This product will help to increase the reliability of relay protection systems due to new, faster and more progressive algorithms. The next stage of work on this technology, marked with IEEE Madrid PowerTech Conference 2021 certificate, will be the preparation for its practical implementation as part of the course on import substitution in the domestic electric power industry,” – explained Gennady Degtev, CEO of SEZ Technopolis Moscow.

Today power systems still contain outdated instrument transformers invented at the beginning of the nineteenth century. The equipment is fire- and explosion dangerous as it uses oil or sulfur hexafluoride. In addition, old devices cannot be used with intelligent metering, control and protection devices operating in digital format.

“The development of Profotech and Skoltech will allow replacing huge material-intensive analog devices with complex digital solutions based on optical measuring transformers. In this case, there will be no need for routine maintenance, as well as transcoding of an analog signal into a digital one which increases the speed of data processing and transmission,” – clarified Oleg Rudakov, CEO of Profotech.

This means that in the event of emergency, digital relay protection will react much quicker, new algorithms in smart devices will help energy facilities operate accurately, safely and energy efficiently. The development’s principles are detailed in the research paper “fiber optic current transformers for transformer differential protection during inrush current: a field study” presented in Madrid.

Profotech has been a resident of SEZ Technopolis Moscow since 2018. The manufacture is a participant in the national project “Digital Substation” implemented in a consortium with other domestic manufactures.

