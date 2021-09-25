Zoom Property Continues to Expand By On-Boarding – New Real Estate Agents from Other Emirates

Posted on 2021-09-25 by in Real Estate // 0 Comments

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Sep-25 — /EPR Network/ — The leading property portal in the UAE gets new real estate agents on board from Abu Dhabi and other GCC countries. Dubai, September 2nd – Zoom Property, the fastest growing property portal in UAE, is expanding its horizon and making its presence felt in other emirates of the UAE and GCC countries. After creating and sustaining a strong presence in Dubai, the company has now gotten more than 30 real estate agencies on board from Abu Dhabi, allowing residents of the capital city to easily buy and sell their properties.

Due to its customer-centric approach and effective services, Zoom Property ranks among the top real estate portals in Dubai, with listings available from all over the country and a selection of international properties in a few other regions. With its growing popularity in Abu Dhabi, the firm expects to facilitate more property buyers and sellers in the capital city.
As new real estate agents from different emirates are registering with Zoom Property, the number of listings on the portal is also increasing, resulting in more opportunities for buyers and investors.

Following the suite, more real estate agencies from other emirates and GCC countries are expected to register with Zoom Property because of the enhanced visibility and exposure it provides. Moreover, the 10 seconds sign-up process makes it easier for them to get on board with the property portal.

About Zoom Property

Zoom Property is a reputable property portal having the most sought-after residential and commercial property listings in the UAE. Offering a convenient property buying and selling experience, it features a simple and appealing interface with advanced features.

Media Contact
Zoom Property
hello@zoomproperty.com
###
Source: https://blog.zoomproperty.com/zoom-property-continues-to-expand-by-on-boarding-new-real-estate-agents-from-other-emirates/

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution