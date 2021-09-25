Zoom Property Continues to Expand By On-Boarding – New Real Estate Agents from Other Emirates

Due to its customer-centric approach and effective services, Zoom Property ranks among the top real estate portals in Dubai, with listings available from all over the country and a selection of international properties in a few other regions. With its growing popularity in Abu Dhabi, the firm expects to facilitate more property buyers and sellers in the capital city.

As new real estate agents from different emirates are registering with Zoom Property, the number of listings on the portal is also increasing, resulting in more opportunities for buyers and investors.

Following the suite, more real estate agencies from other emirates and GCC countries are expected to register with Zoom Property because of the enhanced visibility and exposure it provides. Moreover, the 10 seconds sign-up process makes it easier for them to get on board with the property portal. About Zoom Property Zoom Property is a reputable property portal having the most sought-after residential and commercial property listings in the UAE. Offering a convenient property buying and selling experience, it features a simple and appealing interface with advanced features.

