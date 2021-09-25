Softline India named GitHub Advanced Channel Partner

Bangalore, India, 2021-Sep-25 — /EPR Network/ — Softline, a leading global IT solutions and services provider with a focus on digital transformation, cloud and cybersecurity, today announced that it has become a GitHub Advanced Channel Partner, giving its clients access to GitHub enterprise platform. GitHub is home to the world’s largest developer community, with over 65 million developers who collaborate across 200M repos, from all over the world.

This partnership strengthens Softline India’s enterprise tools offering and enables developer collaborations to produce cloud ready code.

With access to GitHub Enterprise, Softline India’s clients can reduce time to market for business-critical development projects. Enterprise developers will be able to work within their organization’s private and secure environment and also connect with the developer community to bring a fresh perspective, as businesses look to build more human-centric products.

Vinod Nair, Managing Director at Softline India stated “DevOps is a key offering from Softline India, as today’s businesses rely heavily on speed. GitHub Enterprise platform empowers developers to collaborate. By creating an automated pipeline for agile delivery and continuous improvement, we believe our customers are now equipped to accelerate their digital transformation journey.”

Maneesh Sharma, General Manager, GitHub India added, “GitHub and its Enterprise offering enables organizations to bring the best developer experience within their company’s firewall. As a GitHub Advanced Channel Partner, Softline India will help scale adoption of GitHub Enterprise to provide businesses with the most advanced developer experience to power innovation, GitHub and Softline India share a similar goal of modernizing software development and bringing world-class tools to customers.”

About Softline Group

Softline facilitates digital transformation and cybersecurity services to customers from 50+ countries and in 95+ cities around the world. Our 2400+ client managers and 1000+ technical product and service specialists, engage with our clients to choose and integrate the right products in the most efficient way, creating and managing hybrid and secure infrastructures. Hand-in-hand with our clients, our global support and maintenance teams manage and support the infrastructure needed to underpin world-class digital transformation, cloud-based services and rock-solid cybersecurity.

Today, with over 25 years of experience, around 6000 worldwide employees and a turnover in 2020 of $1.8 billion, Softline is a leading global provider of digital transformation, cloud services, cybersecurity and related solutions & services. Thanks to our more than 6,000 vendors, we have helped upwards of 150,000 small, medium, and large enterprise businesses from the private and public sectors transform their business into the digital world.

Softline’s goal is to help you improve your business performance, and your quality of life through the most effective use of technology.

For more information, please visit www.softline.com.