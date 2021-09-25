Global Feldspar Market Industry Leaders

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Sep-25 — /EPR Network/ —

The feldspar market was valued at USD 547.0 million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 745.7 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2017 and 2022. The market does not have any significantdevelopments in the past five years. Feldspar reserves are limited to specific geographical locations,and the mining of feldspar is already being carried out at theselocations. The major mining companies in countries such as Turkey, Italy, and China export feldspar to other industries around the globe. These countries supply feldspar to other countries, where there is a demand for feldspar in the manufacturing of glass and ceramics.

Download PDF Brochure at https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=201399009

Eczacibasi Esan (Turkey) has a global presence and is growing its business across Europe and APAC. It has offices in Italy, Ukraine, Kosovo, China, and Portugal. The company aims to maintain its growth in industrial and metallic minerals in Turkey and abroad and continuously seeks opportunities for investments in the extraction and processing of feldspars.It supplies feldspars to leading glass and ceramic manufacturers. The company manufactures the F 501 series feldspar variants and markets more than 150 products to industries in Turkey and 47 other countries. The company has strong support from the Eczacibasi Group and is one of the leading extractors globally.

The Quartz Corp. (France) is a joint venture of Imerys (US) and Norsk Mineral (Norway). The company in totality, therefore, includes other companies such as KT Feldspar, The Feldspar Corporation, and Norwegian Crystallites. The company offers feldspars for several applications, such as glass, ceramics, paints & coatings, adhesives, and rubber. It manufactures milled feldspars which are used as functional fillers. Italso currently offers white, low-iron, and efficient feldspars, which are uniquely engineered to meet the needs of the glass and ceramic markets. The company has asignificant presence in North America and Europe.

Request Sample of Report at https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=201399009

Some of the other major players in the market includeMicronized Group (South Africa), Imerys Minerals (UK), and Sibelco Nordic (Norway). These companies are keen on expanding their existing mine production and supply of feldspars. They are focused on growing their operations in China, India, the US, South Korea, and Brazil, where the glass and ceramics market activities are high. They also concentrate on R&D activities to provide customers with improved products.