International Education Leader Holds Webinar on Integrating Foreign Students Into the Classroom

The threat of the virus that made international travel more tedious is just one of the things that added to the already challenge-laden journey of global learners. Even before the pandemic, international students were already facing several challenges that go beyond the nitty-gritty of admissions processes and visa applications. They are often beset with feelings of isolation, homesickness, and culture shock.

The first in a series of MSM online events called “Think-In” sessions, the webinar will have as resource speakers Dawn Sherman, Ed.D., founding dean at School of Continuing Education in Post University; Dan Lesho, Ed.D, admission recruitment specialist at Notre Dame de Namur University and former director of International Programs at UC Davis; and Paul Milan Foster Jr., Ph.D., executive director for International Studies at Montana State University Billings who also served as the Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs at South East European University (SEEU) in Tetovo, North Macedonia.

The Think-In will be moderated by May Arthur, MSM Global Marketing Office (GMO)-US Vice President. According to May, HEI leaders must be aware of the obstacles and adopt early interventions for international students who are facing difficulties.

“Making international education accessible to those who want and deserve it is just a first step. But once these global learners have this opportunity in hand, we must provide them with the resources necessary to rise above the challenges and demonstrate academic success” she said.

HEIs who welcome international students in their institutions are tasked to improve the involvement of college or university staff and faculty in ensuring the seamless integration of global learners in the classroom. The effective measures and approaches to make that possible are among the insightful takeaways that attendees may anticipate from this very first “Think-In.”

Interested participants who want to join may register at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_8NqJ0bZGTpCiEfSrN3tXQQ

