Environmental Hazard Monitoring Software Market expected to reach $375 million by 2021

According to a new market research report “Environmental Hazard Monitoring Software Market by Industry Vertical (Private, Government, Construction and Real Estate, Transportation, IT and Telecommunication and Others), and Country (UK, Germany and Italy) – Global Forecast to 2021″ published by MarketsandMarkets™, the environmental hazard monitoring software market size expected to grow from USD 318 million in 2017 to USD 375 million by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.8% during the forecast period.

The growing demand to be accurately predict the timing, area, and magnitude of the next natural disaster is expected to drive the growth of the market.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Environmental Hazard Monitoring Software Market”

8- Tables

4- Figures

100- Pages

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=238301737

Germany to have the largest market size during the forecast period

Germany is expected to have the lion’s market size during the forecast period where the country is deploying environmental hazard monitoring software. The country has regulations such as Interministerial (Crisis Management) Coordination Group (IntMinKoGr), Disaster Reduction DKKV and others which clearly suggest the initatives taken by the German government.

Ambiental (UK), Bigtincan (US), Badger Software (UK), CH2M (US), Everbridge (US), Palantir Technologies (US), AON (UK), KatRisk (UK), Pasi (Italy), Stonex (Italy) and Mike (Denmark) are some of the major vendors in the environmental hazard monitoring software market.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, and strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

MnM Blog: https://mnmblog.org

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/environmental-hazard-monitoring-software.asp