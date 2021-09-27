Increasing Demand for Portable ENT Workstation to Substantially Surge the Revenues Through the COVID-19

The diagnosis and treatment of diseases occurring in upper air passages and ENT organs require thorough attention. The growing need for the usage of qualitative modern equipment to perform ENT procedures as well as the need for improved accessibility of doctor’s instruments to inspect a large patient pool plays a fundamental role in driving the demand for ENT workstations in the market.

The usage of ENT workstations in ENT clinics and hospitals helps reduce labour intensity, thereby increasing the work efficiency of the physician. To upgrade the workstation of an otolaryngologist or an ENT specialist, specialised ENT workstations are being installed by major companies in several clinics. The work of an ENT specialist can be optimised by installing ENT workstations as they offer a wide range of functions to make the environment safe and technically upgraded for patients as well as doctors.

ENT Workstation Market: Segmentation

The global ENT workstation market has been segmented on the basis of product type, end user and geography.

Based on product type, the global ENT Workstation market is segmented as:

Fixed ENT Workstation

Portable ENT Workstation

Based on end user, the global ENT Workstation market is segmented as:

Hospitals

ENT Clinics

Others

ENT Workstation Market: Key Players

The global ENT workstation market is highly fragmented owing to the strong footprints of domestic manufacturers. Some of the key players operating in the global ENT workstation market are ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG, dantschke Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Entermed, MEDSTAR Co., Ltd., Foshan Gladent Medical, Global Surgical Corporation, MS Westfalia and G. Heinemann Medizintechnik GmbH.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, and Rest of Latin America)

Europe [EU -4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries and Rest of APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

