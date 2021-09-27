Demand for Functional Foods Avenues for the Mineral Ingredients Manufacturers : Fact.MR

The demand for functional foods has increased by leaps and bounds in the past half-decade, which in turn has been creating lucrative avenues for the mineral ingredients manufacturers. The growth of other industries where mineral ingredients are finding extensive application such as dairy products and infant formula, have created a conducive environment for growth of mineral ingredients market. Amid safety concerns, companies are channelizing research and development initiatives to scour novel sources of mineral ingredients from seeds and barks of plants, vis-a-vis mineral ingredients traditionally obtained from mining salts. On this backdrop, the global market for mineral ingredients is expected to reach ~ US$ 935 Mn by the end of 2027, growing at a moderate CAGR of about 5.5%.

Fact.MR has adopted multi-disciplinary approach to shed light on the evolution of the Mineral Ingredients Market during the historical period. The study presents a deep-dive assessment of the current growth dynamics, major avenues in the estimation year of 2019, and key prospects over the forecast period 2019 to 2027. The insights and analytics on the Mineral Ingredients Market span several pages. These are covered in numerous sections, including, drivers and restraints, challenges and opportunities, regional segmentation and opportunity assessment, end-use/application prospects analysis, and competitive landscape assessment.

Market Segmentation

Type Micro Nutrients

Macro Nutrients Form Powder

Liquid

Other Forms Application Dairy Products

Infant Formula

Bakery & Confectionery

Functional Food

Food Supplements

Beverages

Other Applications

After reading the Mineral Ingredients Market report, readers get insight into:

Major drivers and restraining factors, opportunities and challenges, and the competitive landscape

New, promising avenues in key regions

New revenue streams for all players in emerging markets

Focus and changing role of various regulatory agencies in bolstering new opportunities in various regions

Demand and uptake patterns in key industries of the Mineral Ingredients Market

New research and development projects in new technologies in key regional markets

Changing revenue share and size of key product segments during the forecast period 2019 to 2027

Technologies and business models with disruptive potential

Segmentation Region North America Latin America Europe Japan APEJ Middle East and Africa Type Micro Nutrients Macro Nutrients Form Powder Liquid Other Forms Application Dairy Products Infant Formula Bakery & Confectionery Functional Food Food Supplements Beverages Other Applications



The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The global Mineral Ingredients market report offers detailed assessments and quantitative evaluations that shed light on numerous key aspects that have shaped its evolution over the historical period. In coming years, some of the key aspects that will shape the growth prospects during the forecast period are objectively covered in the study.

Some important questions that the Mineral Ingredients Market report tries to answer exhaustively are:

Key strategic moves by various players in the Mineral Ingredients Market in recent years with respect to product launches, deals and tie-ups, and mergers and acquisitions, and divestment of shares

Which strategies will enable top players in the Mineral Ingredients Market to expand their geographic footprints

Which new business models are expected to change the course of growth of key regional markets in near future

Which technologies will witness most attractive research investments and what will be the key sources of funding for startups and new entrants

Which products segments have in recent years have seen new, lucrative application areas

For Comprehensive Insights Ask An Analyst Here

