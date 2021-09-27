Building Material to Drive the Cellular Concrete Market During the Forecast Period

PUNE, India, 2021-Sep-27 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Cellular Concrete Market by Application (Building Material, Road Sub-bases, Concrete Pipes, Void Filling, Roof Insulation, Bridge Abutment, and others), by End-user (Residential Building, Commercial Building, Infrastructure, Others) – Global Forecasts to 2020″, The cellular concrete market size is projected to grow from USD 337.6 Million in 2015 to reach USD 449.8 Million by 2020, at an estimated CAGR of 5.9%.

Browse 88 market data tables with 49 figures spread through 140 pages and in-depth TOC on “Cellular Concrete Market by Application (Building Material, Road Sub-bases, Concrete Pipes, Void Filling, Roof Insulation, Bridge Abutment, and others), by End-user (Residential Building, Commercial Building, Infrastructure, Others) – Global Forecasts to 2020”



Accelerated urbanization, growth in infrastructural activities, and increasing industrialization has multiplied the growth rate of the cellular concrete market which has resulted in the need for cellular concrete market across the globe. The increasing income and spending capacity of people in developing economies and increasing demand in various end-use sectors such as commercial buildings, residential buildings, and infrastructure are the major factors driving the cellular concrete market.

Building materials segment to gain maximum traction during the forecast period

Building materials demand is growing due to the following factors such as low cost, lesser time to build, and less labor. Cellular concrete is used to build housing colonies in a wide range. It is very flowable material and so can be easily installed by using gravity and is a self-leveling material. The reason behind the growth in this product segment is the need of making the floor, slabs, window panels and levelled roofs, which is the primary concern of customers.

Asia-Pacific to play a key role in the cellular concrete market

The cellular concrete industry is witnessing growth because of increasing applications and growing demand in the Asia-Pacific region. It accounts for a major market share followed by the Rest of the World, North America, and Europe. In terms of countries, China dominates the Asia-Pacific region primarily due to rising household incomes and fast-growing middle-class population. Factors such as increasing urbanized population in India along with the growth in disposable income are driving the growth of the Asia-Pacific cellular concrete market.

The various key companies profiled in the report are as follows:

Saint Gobain (France), Xella Group (Germany), Cellucrete (U.S.), Cematrix (Canada), Litebuilt (Australia), Laston Italiana S.P.A (Italy), Cellular Concrete Technologies (U.S.), Aerix Industries (U.S.), ACICO (Kuwait), Shirke (India), Broco Industries (Indonesia), Aircrete Europe (Netherlands).

The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the cellular concrete market such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overview, products & services, key strategies, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, joint ventures, and recent developments associated with the cellular concrete market.

