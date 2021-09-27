Burgeoning Adoption Of Application Management Solution Is Projected To Create Growth Opportunities For IoT In Education Market

The research report presents a market assessment of the IoT in education market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, and historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data

Introduction

Today, internet of things (IoT) is revolutionizing diverse industries and the realm of education is no exception to the influence of IoT. Conventionally, the genesis of learning was bound to conferencing, classrooms, web tutorials etc., however with the onset of IoT in education, this trend has started slowly and steadily changing, for the better.

The demand of IoT in education continue to accelerate by leaps and bounds on the back of growing adoption of IoT-enabled devices in classrooms as they help educational institutions function in a more efficient manner. Educational institutions are increasingly streamlining day-to-day operations with adoption of IoT in education. IoT in education is helping them focus more on real teaching activities, while IoT-enabled devices automatically detecting student presence to eliminate the need of taking attendance.

Geographical Data Analysis of IoT in Education Market Survey Research Report Is Based On:

The IoT in Education Industry Sales study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features including production capacities, IoT in Education demand, product developments, Sales revenue generation and IoT in Education Market Outlook across the globe.

Growing Adoption to Increase Efficiency Underpinning Gains

By streamlining the day-to-day activities of educational institutions, IoT in education market significantly alleviates the time and effort that goes into accomplishing such activities. With an ability to enhance a wide range of administrative jobs such as manual fee submission, attendance recording, among others in tandem with IoT devices’ ability to minutely monitor the energy usage of educational institutions to aid in reducing energy costs, continue to bring hefty traction for IoT in education market. Educational institutions are increasingly investing in IoT in education due to exceptional ability to streamline the education system by making learning process efficient and quick.

IoT in Education Market – Segmentation

The IoT in education market can be bifurcated on the basis of:

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Application

Learning management solutions

Big Data analytics

Academic devices

Lecture capturing solutions

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

A Common Platform for Academics from around the World

With IoT in education streamlining digital transfer of printed texts into smartphones, teachers are no longer bound to classrooms. The growing demand for IoT in education market can be further attributed to IoT’s ability to bring mentors, educators and students across the world onto a common knowledge sharing platform, which is enriching the entire learning process in education market.

For instance, digital highlighters and interactive boards are the most recent innovations related to IoT in education market. Such technology-driven devices quicken and simplify the entire learning process by receiving, recognizing, and reciprocating all kinds of information. Several educational institutions are adopting digital scanners that add to the learning experience by digitally transferring text to smartphones, thereby promoting IoT in education market.

IoT in Education Market- Notable Developments

Some of the leading players operating in IoT in education market are Google, Hitachi Ltd., Amazon Web Services, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Promethean Inc., SAP SE, Huawei, Educomp Solutions, Pearson PLC, Arm, Cisco Systems Inc., Unit4, Smart Technologies, Tata Interactive Systems, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

In October 2018, Intel introduced a novel product named Intel Tech Learning to cater to the growing needs of educators via IoT. Intel Tech Learning enables dynamic and effective classroom experiences, while adding to the knowledge of students.

In November 2018, the cloud division of Huawei started a new blockchain service for its global users. Now, Huawei Cloud is aiming at the development of its blockchain platform to provide notable advantages, such as robust security, flexibility, cost-effective, and efficiency for academic institutions.

In October 2018, Samsung extended its business by providing its smart technology and services for better education in Latin America. The firm spread awareness related to smart education in 8 Latin American countries.

