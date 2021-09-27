Whipping Cream Market Size Analysis, Segmentation, Industry Outlook and Forecast, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Sep 27, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Whipping Cream Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global whipping cream market projected to reach USD 10.3 billion by 2025, according to Million Insights. registering 8.1% CAGR over the forecasted period, from 2019 to 2025. Increasing consumption of food products such as cakes, pudding, hot chocolates, milkshakes, coffee, and espresso drinks has majorly driven the growth of this market.

Key Players:

Centre Vinicole – Whipping Cream Nicolas Feuillatte

Rich Graviss Products Pvt. Ltd.

Hanan Products Co. Inc.

GCMMF-Amul

Conagra Brands-Reddi Wip

Gay Lea Foods Co-operative Ltd.

Cabot Creamery

Borden Dairy Company

Gruenewald Manufacturing Company, Inc.

Narsaria’s

Growth Drivers:

This product is majorly used in desserts such as profiteroles and layer cakes as decorative agents including themed cake and signature cakes. This factor is also expected to boost the product demand during the forecast period. The demand for light whipped cream has increased due to the increasing number of health-conscious people. In addition, increasing demand for flavored whipping cream such as coffee, vanilla, cinnamon, rose and chocolate is projected to proliferate the whipping cream market demand in the next few years. Social media plays an important role owing to the increasing number of food bloggers and their followers. The availability of posts and videos on social media comprise different ideas to use whipping creams in various products such as cakes, pies, and tarts.

Product Outlook:

Dairy Light Heavy Others

Non-dairy

Application Outlook:

B2B

B2C

Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

The offline channel accounted for the largest market share, in 2018 due to easy availability and instant access to products. In addition, most of the consumers prefer to buy fresh whipped cream than preservatives, which has majorly driven the growth of this segment.

The online sales channel is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of more than 8.0% over the forecast period. Increasing the influence of the internet and the growing popularity of e-commerce sites is fueling the growth of this channel. In addition, the availability of varieties in products with discounts and offers is expected to open new avenues for the growth of this segment.

Regional Outlook:

Europe accounted for the largest market share, in 2018 and expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This growth is attributed to increasing product demand in Germany, U.K., Belgium, and Netherland. Moreover, increasing usage of whipping cream in pancakes and coffee is expected to boost the product demand.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR of more than 8.0% over the forecast period. Technological advancement has made livestock rearing a more profitable business resulted in the high production of milk products in China and India. In addition, increasing awareness regarding the health benefits of the product is also impelling the growth of this market. Whipping cream is a high source of vitamin, D, A, K, E, and chlorine, thereby fueling the product demand among consumers in the next few years.

