Swimming Pool Alarms Market Demand, Current Impact, and Holistic View by 2028

Felton, California , USA, September 27 2021 — /EPR Network/ — Global Swimming Pool Alarms Market report delivers future development strategies, key companies, Possibility of competition, major challenges analysis. The reports elaborate the expansion rate of the Swimming Pool Alarms market supported the highest company profile analysis. This report providing an in-depth analysis, market size, and evaluation for the developing segment among the industry. Swimming Pool Alarms Market report will help you take expert decisions, recognize opportunities, plan effective professional tactics, plan new schemes, analyse drivers and restraints and give you a vision on the Swimming Pool Alarms Market forecast.

The Swimming Pool Alarms Market report discusses the primary industry growth drivers and challenges that the vendors and the market as a whole face and provides an overview of the key trends emerging in the market. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects along with key leading countries in Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa regions.

Swimming Pool Alarms Market Growth & Trends

The global swimming pool alarms market size is expected to reach USD 222.2 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising adoption of alarms, growing awareness about safety devices at swimming pool premises, and increased adoption of technology to offer innovative products are driving the market. The increased adoption rate and growing popularity of the product among the kids in major economies, including the U.S., Germany, and China is propelling market growth.

The safety wearables segment is expected to register a CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2028. Availability of smart and connected devices along with the exceptional ability of easy monitoring of safety wearable products is expected to drive the segment. Furthermore, consumers require safety wearable swimming pool alarms which are easy to access, operate, and maintain. This, in turn, is expected to drive the segment in the coming years.

North America dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 30.0% in 2020. In this region, with increasing awareness about swimming as exercise, a greater number of consumers have started learning and practicing it. This has resulted in the construction and renovation of swimming pools for residential as well as commercial purposes. Increasing number of people at swimming pool requires constant monitoring for safety purposes. Swimming pool alarms are functioned to alert users about any risk or dangerous situation and make them feel safe.

Manufacturing companies are looking forward to maintaining their brand image and gain customer loyalty by offering innovative alarms as per customer specifications and consumer behavior patterns. Key players in the market are offering alarms with customized features such as sounds and lights.

