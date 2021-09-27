Artisanal Ice Cream Market Growth Challenges, Business Trends and Industry Outlook, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Sep 27, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Artisanal Ice Cream Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global artisanal ice cream market estimated to reach USD 9.5 billion by 2025, growing with a CAGR of 6.9%, from 2019 to 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. The growing consumption of dessert and growing adoption of organic and natural sweet food dishes are the major factors, driving the market growth.

Key Players:

Unilever

Nye’s Cream Sandwiches

Van Leeuwan

Nestle

BI RITE Family Of Businesses

Carmela Ice Cream

Toscanini’s

Mccconelli’s Fine Ice Cream

Sucres Des Terres

Artinci Artisanal

Growth Drivers:

Artisanal ice cream is a mixture of different flavors such as strawberry, vanilla, and other fruit flavors. The consumer are looking for natural & organic ice cream that are enhanced with mixed flavors which come up with low fat, and sugar content in it. This is a key factor driving the growth of the market. Artisanal ice cream is made with natural ingredients, artificial flavors, and zero preservatives. These products have short shelf life, which is of eight weeks, whereas industrial ice cream have long shelf life. Thus, these ice cream product supplements ready to eat demand for the food as dessert.

The artisanal ice cream is gaining traction among youth population as a healthy snack food product. Due to the health consciousness, and the presence of nutritional ingredients, demand of the product is expected to increase in the forecast period. In addition, the growing consumer preference for organic or plant-based products is also anticipated to drive the market growth.

Distribution Channel Outlook:

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Hypermarket & Supermarket

The distribution channels are bifurcated into supermarket and hypermarket, convenience stores, and specialty stores. In 2018, the specialty stores channel accounted for the largest market share of 35.9%, in the overall market. The consumers are preferring specialty stores owing to the factors such as enhanced test, confidence, and trust on the brands. The growing trend of organic, gluten free, and vegan are gaining in popularity which in turn is increasing the demand of the ice creams. Moreover, the companies focus on extending their retail chain network. For example, in 2019, Naturals, has launched 125 stores in Indian market. Also, Ice cream lab, is planning to open 100 stores in the Indian market in the next few years.

Supermarket & hypermarket segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecasted period, from 2019 to 2025. Increasing busy lifestyle is prompting consumers for one-time shopping at hypermarket, which is boosting the growth of the channel. Major players in the market locate their brands through supermarkets. For instance, in 2015, Haagen-Dazs, launched ice cream in banana rum flavor, while Ben & Jerry launched ice cream in raspberry flavor.

Regional Outlook:

In 2018, North America accounted for largest market share of 41.4% in the overall market. The growing health consciousness and changing diet among consumers has spurred the growth of the organic and natural ice creams in the region. The growing awareness about artificial flavors, and sugar content is a major factor increasing the demand of the product. Moreover, it has been observed that, consumer focus on packaging aspects before buying food product. For example, in 2017, Van Leeuwen saw rise in its revenue after packaging change.

Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR rate from 2019 to 2025. The region is expected to have significant demand of ice cream as a popular dessert dish. The rising population along with rapid urbanization in the countries such as India, Thailand, and China is anticipated to propel the demand of the product in the next few years.

For instance, China surpassed the U.S., in 2014 for ice cream in the global market. Furthermore, the increasing demand of premium ice cream owing to the health benefits is anticipated to bolster the demand for the product in the coming few years.

