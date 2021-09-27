Dow (US) and Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan) are the Key Players in the Silane Coupling Agents Market

The global silane coupling agents market size is estimated to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2021 to USD 1.6 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The driving factors for the silane coupling agents market is increasing penetration of silane coupling agents in the automotive & transportation, building & construction industry, energy & chemical segment, and electrical & electronics industry in the emerging economies, such as India, China, and the Middle-East, Thailand, Indonesia, Brazil, and Argentina.

APAC accounted for the largest share of the Silane coupling agents market in 2020. The market in the region is growing because of increased foreign investments because of cheap labor and availability of raw materials. The demand for silane coupling agents in APAC is expected to increase in the next five years, due to many ongoing and upcoming building & construction projects, and industrial projects in Southeast Asian countries. High economic growth and heavy investments in these applications play a key role in driving the silane coupling agents market.

Dow (US), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan), Momentive (US), Gelest Inc. (US), Nanjing Union Silicon Chemical Co., Ltd (China), 3M (US), and WD Silicones (China), among others, are the leading silane coupling agents manufacturers, globally. These companies adopted new product launch, expansion, agreements & contracts and merger & acquisition, as their key growth strategies between 2016 and 2021 to earn a competitive advantage in the silane coupling agents market.

Dow is one of the largest player in the silane coupling agents market. It operates through Performance Materials & Coatings, Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure, and Packaging & Specialty Plastics business segments. The product list involves acrylics, ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA), methacrylic acid copolymer resins, polyethylene (PE), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), ethylene dichloride (EDC), methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI), among others. The company has strong financial backgrounds and geographical presence with 106 manufacturing sites in 31 countries.

Shin-Etsu chemical Co. Ltd. is the second-largest player of the silane coupling agents market, globally. The company strives to maintain and further strengthen its leadership position in the silane coupling agents market by continuously expanding its business and launching new products that meet the increasing global demand. In September 2018, Shin-Etsu Chemical decided to make a USD 900 million facility investment in its silicones business. It will expand production capacity both in Japan and globally for silicone products.

