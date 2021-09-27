Protein Crystallization and Crystallography Market Growing at a CAGR of 8.9% – Recent Developments and Leading Key Players

PUNE, India, 2021-Sep-27 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Protein Crystallization and Crystallography Market by Technology (NMR, X-Ray Crystallography), Product & Service (Instrument (Liquid Handling (Automated)), Consumable (Reagent, Microplate) End User, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Protein Crystallization Market is projected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2025 from USD 1.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

In 2020, Calibre Scientific (US) acquired NeXtal Biotechnologies (Product Line of QIAGEN) (Netherlands) to strengthen its portfolio of structural biology solutions.

In 2019, Charles River Laboratories (US) collaborated with CHDI Foundation (US) for the drug discovery and development of therapies for Huntington’s disease.

In 2018, Bruker Corporation launched a new product, D8 DISCOVER Plus X-ray Diffraction (XRD).

North America dominates the Protein Crystallization and Crystallography Market.

The protein crystallization market is divided into five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the global market, followed by Europe. The growth in this market can be attributed to the increasing investments in the development of structure-based drug designs, growing academic and government investments in genomics and proteomics research, and the rising demand for high-quality research tools.

The Americas and Europe are the established markets for protein crystallization & crystallography. The developing regions, including BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, and China) countries, are expected to form the new revenue pockets for this market. A rise in the spending power of these countries is the major driver for the growth of crystallization of protein. With the advent of new technologies like cryo-crystallization, improved radiation sources, and more sensitive detectors, the protein crystallization and crystallography market will see a robust growth in the near future. The increasing and immediate need for high-resolution information on protein structures, increasing government funding, and increasing R&D in the pharmaceutical and biotechnological arenas are also factors driving the growth of the protein crystallization market. However, lack of qualified and experienced researchers and the highly time-consuming and expensive protein crystallization & crystallography process restricts the growth of the market to some extent.

The major companies in the Protein Crystallography Market are Rigaku Corporation (Japan), Hampton Research (US), Jena Bioscience GmbH (Germany), and Bruker Corporation (US).