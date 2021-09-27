Freeze-Drying/ Lyophilization Market Growing at a CAGR of 8.2% – Increasing Demand for Food Preservation

PUNE, India, 2021-Sep-27 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Freeze-Drying Market by Type (Tray, Shell, Manifold), Scale of operation (Industrial, Lab, Pilot), Application (Food, Pharma & Biotech), Accessories (Loading & Unloading, Monitoring, Vacuum Systems, Drying Chambers) – Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Freeze-Drying Equipment Market is projected to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2025 from USD 4.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2020 to 2025.

Drivers: Increasing demand for food preservation;



Lyophilization equipment is used for the preservation of various food products, such as fruits and vegetables, meat, fish, herbs and food flavorings, ice creams, and coffee. Freeze-dried foods do not need to be refrigerated or preserved with chemicals and can be reconstituted quickly and easily by adding water. Another major advantage of freeze-drying of food is its ability to produce clean, whole, and nutritious food ingredients with a highly prolonged shelf life (making food products versatile and accessible).

The use of freeze-dried foods is increasing for astronauts and military personnel, as conventional drying methods have major disadvantages. For instance, the high temperatures used can cause chemical or physical changes in food products, and their overall quality is not on par with freeze-dried food products. Considering these advantages, the use of freeze-drying as a food preservation technique is increasing across the globe

Asia –Pacific was the largest regional market for lyophilization equipment market in 2019

The freeze-drying equipment market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2019, the Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of 34.6% of the Freeze-Drying/ Lyophilization Market and is projected to register the highest CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. The large share of the Asia Pacific regional segment can be attributed to the rising number of investments in this region, growth in R&D expenditure, and geographic expansion of lyophilization equipment companies in this region. Moreover, the presence of major players in the lyophilization market in the APAC region and the expansion of the manufacturing units of leading pharma companies in this region is expected to boost the market growth in this region in the forecast period.

Some of the prominent players in Freeze-Drying Market are GEA Group (Germany), Azbil Corporation (Japan), Shanghai Tofflon Science Technology Co., Ltd. (China), IMA S.p.A. (Italy), SP Industries, Inc. (US), HOF Enterprise Group (Germany), Labconco Corporation (US), Martin Christ Gefriertrocknungsanlagen GmbH (Germany), Millrock Technology, Inc. (US), and OPTIMA Packaging Group GmbH (Germany).