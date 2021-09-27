Why is Clomipramine to Most Preferred Drug Used to Treat Canine Separation Anxiety

As per Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global canine anxiety separation treatment market was valued at US$ 21.4 Mn in 2020, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period (2021-2031).

Canines, like human beings, experience anxiety issues. Dog anxiety can affect all breeds; however, it might differ from one dog to another. Separation anxiety is commonly observed in dogs who are overly attached to their owners, and it is estimated to affect around 14% of dogs, globally.

Canines suffering from anxiety often exhibit undesirable behavior such improper urinating and defecation, excessive salivation, and destroying furnishing and exit points such as windows and doors. If ignored or left untreated, it can have a long-term impact on the dog’s mental health. Factors such as these will create demand for better treatment options for separation anxiety disorders in dogs. Also, growing adoption of canines and increasing spend on animal health are anticipated to have a positive impact on market growth.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By drug molecule, clomipramine to hold around 50% value share, globally, primarily owing to its higher effectiveness and well-tolerance in controlling separation anxiety as compared to other drugs.

Based on anxiety type, aggressive anxiety is leading with 60% market share, owing to growing destructive behavior among canines.

Veterinary clinics widely dominate at 36% market share, owing to growing number veterinary practices and significant prevalence of canine anxiety across various region.

By region, North America is expected to dominate the global canine separation anxiety market with a value share of 32% through the forecast period. Europe is the second-largest market with a value share of 21%.

Key Market Segments Covered in Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment Industry Research

By Drug Molecule

Alprazolam (XanaX) Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment

Amitriptyline Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment

Buspirone Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment

Clomipramine Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment

Dexmedetomidine Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment

Diazepam (Valium) Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment

Fluoxetine Hydrochloride Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment

Others

By Anxiety Type

Aggressive Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment

Non-Aggressive Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment

Strategy by Market Players

Collaborations and acquisitions were identified as the preferred key growth strategies adopted by leading players in this market. By pursuing these strategies, it helps them expand their geographic footprint and strengthen their existing product portfolio.

An example is the recent acquisition of Bayer Animal Division by Elanco Animal Health, Inc., in August 2020. This acquisition enabled Elanco to expand its current product offerings and strengthen its foothold in the global animal health industry. Also, Elanco’s long-standing focus on veterinarians is combined with Bayer Animal Health’s direct-to-consumer expertise to create new opportunities for growth.

