Demand for Periodontal Dental Services Market to Grow at a CAGR of 10% Through 2031

As per a new report published by Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global periodontal dental services market exceeded a valuation of US$ 14 Bn in 2020, and is anticipated to top US$ 27 Bn by 2031, expanding at an impressive CAGR of around 10% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Fact.MR anticipates significant surge in demand for periodontal dental services owing to factors such as rising demand for advanced periodontal treatments, increasing popularity of non-invasive periodontal procedures, inflated demand for cosmetic dentistry, and growing dental tourism.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6433

Over the past decade, in view of significant rise in the number of people being affected by periodontal diseases, spending on dental treatment has escalated. There has been a surge in requirement for advanced, artificial intelligence-driven surgical and non-surgical dental treatments. As such, periodontal dental services are anticipated to experience heightened demand from hospitals and dental clinics over the coming years.

While high costs of periodontal dental services continue to be a refraining factor, many countries such as India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Peru, Costa Rica, Thailand, and others are promoting their destinations for dental tourism offering affordable dental treatment packages. This trend of dental tourism, is, in turn, supporting the growth of the market for periodontal dental services in these countries.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global market for periodontal dental services is expected to reach a valuation of over US$ 27 Bn by 2031.

North America, with the highest global market share of 30%, will significantly contribute to overall market growth over the coming years.

China’s market for periodontal dental services is estimated to be valued at close to US$ 6 Bn by the end of 2031.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=6433

Key factors responsible for growing demand for periodontal dental services are rise in periodontal diseases and new technological advancements in dental treatment procedures.

The hospitals sector is expected to be largest end user of periodontal dental services, accounting for more than 50% of the global market share.

Key Market Segments Covered in Periodontal Dental Services Industry Analysis

On the Basis of Procedure:

Surgical Periodontal Dental Services

Non-surgical Periodontal Dental Services

On the Basis of End-use Industry:

Periodontal Dental Services at Hospitals

Periodontal Dental Services at Dental Clinics

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/6433

Winning Strategy

The global periodontal dental services market is concentrated with well-established service providers as well as new upcoming establishments. Major players are employing various growth strategies to compete in the market. Many individual dentists are also considering franchise dentistry, which is the new trend.

Upcoming service providers can be benefitted by focusing on acquiring the latest technological interventions as well as upgrading technical skills and expertise to fare better in the market.

With rising cases of periodontal diseases worldwide, requirement for trained dental professionals is the need of the hour. Investing in setting up new technologically advanced dental facilities with qualified professionals will prove to be favourable. Also, many dental colleges are coming up with their own dental hospitals, and investing in such collaborative ventures will be highly beneficial in the long run.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/09/11/1914197/0/en/Peak-Flow-Meters-to-Ride-on-Portability-Quotient-Gains-Remain-Driven-by-Introduction-of-Smart-and-Efficient-Variants-Fact-MR.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com